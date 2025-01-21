Studio Manager & Chief Engineer

CONTRACT TERMS AND BENEFITS

Role: Studio Manager and Chief Engineer



Reporting to: General Manager



Company: World Heart Beat Music Academy/CIC



Salary: £40,000 per year



Hours: Full-time - equivalent to 40 hours over 5 days per week including weekends (with 1 hour for lunch included). Hours are flexible, with the requirement to support the needs of the technical team and WHB activities



Holiday: 20 days plus bank holidays



Benefits: Contributory Pension Scheme; Discounts at our café; Staff ticket allocation; and at the company’s discretion training & development tailored to your experience



Location: WHB Embassy Gardens and WHB Kimber Road with some off-site working on events

JOB PURPOSE

The Studio Manager and Chief Engineer will be responsible for the overall management of the studio, ensuring that all technical and operational aspects run smoothly. This role combines leadership, engineering expertise, and project management skills to create a productive environment for creative professionals.

The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in music production, offering a hands-on approach to managing projects while also actively participating in the setup, operation, and troubleshooting of live sound and recording systems. Experience with live concert engineering adds a layer of adaptability and quick problem-solving.



The postholder will line-manage and support the production team, recruits freelance staff, holds duty tech and keyholder responsibilities and assists the General Manager with general building, health and safety and fire evacuation responsibilities. The role requires someone fully committed to embedding themselves within our organisation and its day-to-day operations.



WHB produces three concert series each year, facilitates Artist recording sessions and many other projects (including education activities, community, and fundraising events) which take place at both our Embassy Gardens and Kimber Road buildings and at other external venues around London.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES



Studio Management:

Oversee daily studio operations, including scheduling and resource allocation

Coordinate with clients and staff to ensure a seamless workflow

Manage budgets and financial reporting related to studio operations

Maintain studio equipment and facilities, ensuring they are in optimal condition

Ensure all audio and visual productions meet industry standards and client expectations

Implement and oversee quality assurance processes

Technical Leadership:

Lead engineering projects, including recording, mixing, and mastering

Set up and operate studio equipment, including microphones, mixers, and software

Troubleshoot technical issues and provide solutions promptly

Stay updated on the latest industry technologies and techniques

Live Concert Engineering:

Operate sound mixing consoles during live performances, balancing sound levels and adjusting settings for optimal audio quality

Provide real-time troubleshooting for audio issues that may arise during performances

Work closely with artists, production teams, and other engineers to understand sound requirements and achieve desired result

Assist with the loading in and out of equipment at venues, ensuring everything is transported safely and efficiently

Maintain detailed documentation of equipment setups, show changes, and sound checks for future reference

Team Management:

Supervise and mentor studio staff, including engineers and technicians

Foster a collaborative and creative work environment

Conduct training sessions for staff on new equipment and technologies

Client Relations:

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and artists

Consult with clients to understand their needs and deliver tailored solutions

Ensure high levels of customer satisfaction throughout the production process

General:

Actively seek opportunities for generating income using World Heart Beat’s production facilities to hit annual targets

Manage the recordings@ inquiries inbox

Contribute to the development of artistic policy and programming with particular regard to the technical and financial operations of World Heart Beat productions

Attend and contribute to Producing and Production team meetings, Senior Management and Company meetings.

Undertake any other duties as may be reasonably required



PERSON SPECIFICATION



The following skills, knowledge and experience are required to carry out this role.



There are some which we have suggested are beneficial but not essential to have.



Skills and knowledge required



1. Proven ability to organise budgets, projects, and people, giving the attention required, within a set timeframe or by a deadline and within budget



2. Proven ability to write and speak eloquently to negotiate with people both internally and externally and manage difficult conversations



3. Strong administration skills with the ability to use Microsoft Office packages: Outlook, Word, Excel on a regular basis



4. Ability to work well in a team and independently, dealing with a diverse range of people at all levels using diplomacy, discretion, and patience



5. Proven knowledge of H&S legislation and procedures, including PUWER, COSHH, LOLER, PAT, and IOSH Level 3 in H&S and industry guidelines and safe working practices including ABTT



6. Full and clean driving license, and ability to drive a Luton van



Experience required



7. Significant experience working at a senior level in the production or technical department of a professional music venue or similar environment, preferably a producing venue or significant experience of producing music



8. Experience of managing other people and working with external partners and suppliers



9. Proven experience of:



a. production management, with a focus on live events and recording



b. digital audio consoles and software



c. networking/DANTE - network patching in the building, R1, Array Calc , IP addresses



d. file management/licences/data storage - software/plug-in, licence purchases/renewals, data back-up/storage and transfer



e. working knowledge of cameras - white balance, exposure



f. working knowledge of Avolites lighting console



g. writing risk assessments



h. plotting on a family of consoles



i. staging, rigging, scenic, lighting, sound and AV/video systems



j. budget management



10. The following qualifications/certifications are beneficial: Building maintenance, first aid, fire marshal, manual handling, ladder use, plus any relevant H&S courses.



TERMS AND CONDITIONS



World Heart Beat is committed to creating a positive and inclusive environment where everyone feels respected and free to work without fear of discrimination. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity in our practice. We encourage applications from all backgrounds and do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability status. We welcome applications from people requiring flexible working arrangements and from anyone with any professional or educational background.



HEALTH AND SAFETY



All employees will be required to have a DBS check and are required to understand and comply with World Heart Beat Music Academy’s Health and Safety Management Policy, including taking reasonable care for their own health and safety and that of others who may be affected by their acts or omissions whilst at work. The post-holder’s responsibility for promoting and safeguarding the welfare of children and young people for whom s/he is responsible, or with whom s/he comes into contact, will be to adhere to and always ensure compliance with World Heart Beat Music Academy’s Child Protection Policy Statement.