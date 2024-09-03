Overview

Mute Song is an independent music publishing company based in London. Born out of the post-punk era and the uncompromising DIY ethos of the time, Mute Song represents a diverse roster of composer-artists who create original, innovative and challenging music. We are the music publishing arm of the record label Mute.

We are looking for a bright and dynamic individual with a taste for alternative and experimental music to join our team as Sync and A&R Assistant.

At Mute Song we believe that genuine personal enthusiasm for the music we publish is the key to delivering exceptional service to our artists and to being enriched and fulfilled by our work.

Our vacancy calls for a unique individual who will be outgoing, imaginative and engaging in their interactions with our artists, partners and licensees and also methodical, diligent and detail-oriented with administrative work.

This role offers an exceptional opportunity to begin or continue a rewarding career in music publishing. Working alongside the company’s Creative Manager and other experienced staff will offer the successful candidate a rare opportunity to learn every aspect of this industry.

The role is primarily office-based in Bermondsey, London with some flexibility to work remotely after an initial period to be discussed.

Mute Song values diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds.

The role of Sync and A&R Assistant will include:

Sync

Gaining a detailed knowledge and understanding of Mute Song artists and music.

Curating the Mute Song music library using the Disco music library management system. Ingesting and indexing all new music as it’s created.

Assisting the Creative Manager in sync marketing and licensing

Responding to sync briefs with appropriate music.

Sharing music with sync licensing contacts.

Drafting and issuing sync licences.

Raising sync invoices and chasing payment.

Managing grand rights licence request (negotiating terms and issuing licenses).

Visiting sync contacts and attending sync networking events and other industry events to advance the interests of Mute Song.

A&R

Assisting in the discovery of potential Mute Song artists.

Liaise with artists and/or management to collect information and relevant assets (new work titles, music, videos, press materials etc.).

Remaining alert to actual or potential artist concerns and helping to address them.

Advising colleagues and international partners of new music, live activity and motivating news.

Attending London shows and occasionally regional or international performances.

Updating and maintaining the Mute Song website.

Qualities we are looking for include:

Confident, clear and engaging communication skills.

A broad knowledge of music past and present with receptivity to the kind of original, innovative and challenging artists and repertoire Mute Song is known for.

A love of live music and willingness to attend shows on a weekly basis.

Excellent, detailed oriented, administrative skills demonstrated by previous employment or education experience.

Mathematical ability and confidence with extensive spreadsheets and data entry work. • A systematic and methodical approach to time management and task management.

A general interest in art and culture beyond music e.g. cinema, literature, visual art, ballet, theatre, design, history and current events.

Curiosity about everything and a constant desire to learn.

We are offering a pathway to a long-term career in the music publishing industry so preference will be given to candidates who seek a long-term position in which to learn, develop and grow.

We will be considering a combination of personal attributes, personal achievement, education and work experience when choosing the right person for this role. Training will be provided as necessary.

The salary for this position will be a minimum of £24,000.00 PA with scope for more based on experience.

How To Apply

Visit the Mute Song website and see what we do.

www.mutesong.com

If you feel an affinity with us and our artists and have the qualities we detail above then please apply with a cover letter and CV to:

jobs@mute.com

We ask for a cover letter of three to five paragraphs or not more than 400 words explaining why you want this position and how your life, work or educational experience makes you an ideal candidate for this role.

Please apply with the words “Sync and A&R Assistant” clearly in the subject line. Applications to be received by Friday 27th September 2024.