Reporting to: Head of Sync

Application submission: Please email your CV and cover letter to careers@sentricmusic.com , subject line “Sync Assistant”

Application deadline: 9.00 AM, Tuesday 22nd February 2022.

Department Objectives

The Sync Teams objectives are:

To grow and maintain Sync growth and incomes in key international territories

Expand and deliver sync income streams from traditional and new media sources

Drive positive change within the Sync & Music industry

Maximise value and opportunities for the Sentric roster within Sync licensing

Job Summary

At the forefront of delivering a premium sync service to our artists and catalogues, is the Sync Services Team. The Sync Assistant plays a vital role by being an essential team player to make sure the Sync Team have all the assets and tools necessary to effectively carry out creative work and licensing.

The team’s focus is to grow and maintain sync growth and maximise value and opportunities for the Sentric roster. Through supporting Sync Managers, collaborating with the wider business and being the point of contact for all Sync queries for our artists and catalogues, the Sync Assistant is able to maximise value and opportunities for the Sentric roster within Sync licensing.

Company & Recruitment Background

Founded in 2006, Sentric Music Group is a global, award-winning independent publisher headquartered in Liverpool, UK and with 80+ employees across offices in Europe and North America.

The company offers rights management services to over 300,000 songwriters and represents more than 3m works globally directly or via partners, including music publishers, independent labels, management companies and distributors that benefit from Sentric’s publishing administration, co-publishing and creative services. Sentric proudly represents songwriters ranging from those writing their first ever songs to RIAA platinum certified, BMI/Ivor Novello Award Winning and genre defining artists.

The company is in an exciting phase of significant growth into new markets; our technology is transforming the traditional models for royalty collection and our client base is consistently growing.

We are committed to having a workforce that is representative of the community it serves at all levels of the organisation. We, therefore, welcome applications from all backgrounds and all sections of the community regardless of age, disability, gender, race, religion and sexual orientation.

Job Description

Upload incoming catalogue, meta-data and linked assets to internal systems and playlists.

Liaise with clients to source all audio EPK’s, copy and imagery for new signings and works.

Regularly update the Marketing team with sync related assets and sync performance highlights for Sentric Music Group’s social media, digital platforms and website as requested

Liaise regularly with Marketing team to produce promotional material of key artist/writers as selected by the team, with a view to provide to clients in pitching scenarios

Liaise daily with clients and in-store providers on day-to-day matters, delivering a high-quality catalogue service.

Collate and package all jukebox & in-store/in-flight playlists and music deliveries: o including the highest level of detail, quality and meta-data accuracy possible o submitting all deliveries with good margin before deadline

Carry out market research and maintain dialogues with broadcast clients to understand their catalogue requirements. Deliver regular playlists showcasing Sentric’s catalogue in line with research findings and clients’ needs.

Act as a point of contact for sms@ inbox as well as general and sync queries from Sentric Music's artists, answering queries via email, telephone and customer service portals.

Collate sync pitch reports from Sync Services team in order to feed information into client reports.

Log brief information in order to produce monthly reports on market trends for sync A&R analysis and strategy.

Liaise with Rights Management team to ensure that in-store & jukebox-playlisted copyrights are accurately registered with societies and sub-publishers. • Provide ad hoc support to the Sync Services team during busy periods • On occasion, assist department Heads with any ad-hoc administrative/housekeeping duties such as booking travel, arranging client meetings etc.

Under the instruction of department Heads, work on special projects with the wider team at Sentric Music Group to implement wider process changes and innovations.

Personal Qualities

Skills

Verbal and Written Communication to a high standard

Public Speaking and Presentations to a range of audiences

Knowledge

Established understanding of the music industry

Demonstrable understanding of the music ecosystem and the functions within it

Experience with marketing and graphic design software is desirable, but not essential

Understanding of how media and music are integrated through Synchronisation

Attitude

Enthusiasm for working with music and benefitting artists through sync licensing

Collaborative and a team player to reach team goals

Flexible approach to working across global time zones

Experience

Graduate degree is preferable

Experience within the music industry

Must have the right to work in the UK, otherwise, the application will not be considered.