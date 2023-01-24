Bucks Music Group is looking for a Sync Executive to join our award winning team.

You will procure opportunities as well as deal with incoming requests for our writers, producers and composers across a variety of media formats, with a particular emphasis on UK advertising.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2 years’ experience within music supervision, a sync department or at a production music library. New business is a key component of the job and we are looking for a candidate with existing advertising industry relationships (agencies, brands, production companies etc) as well as music supervisor contacts.

Experience with licensing and an understanding of music publishing & copyright clearance preferred. We are also interested in hearing from candidates with experience on the bespoke side.