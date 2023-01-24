Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Sync Executive




Position:
Sync Executive
Employer:
Bucks Music Group
Category:
Sync
Location:
London
Salary:
DOE
Date Posted:
Jan 24th 2023
Bucks Music Group
APPLY

Bucks Music Group is looking for a Sync Executive to join our award winning team.

You will procure opportunities as well as deal with incoming requests for our writers, producers and composers across a variety of media formats, with a particular emphasis on UK advertising. 

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2 years’ experience within music supervision, a sync department or at a production music library. New business is a key component of the job and we are looking for a candidate with existing advertising industry relationships (agencies, brands, production companies etc) as well as music supervisor contacts.

Experience with licensing and an understanding of music publishing & copyright clearance preferred. We are also interested in hearing from candidates with experience on the bespoke side.

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023