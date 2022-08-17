Sync & Licensing Manager

Involved Publishing is a progressive independent music publisher and home to some of the most cutting edge producers, writers and artists from around the world, including Above & Beyond, Dusky, Lane 8, Seven Lions, CRi, Kyson, Robyn Sherwell, Yotto, Sophia Bel, Andrew Bayer, Yotto, amongst others.

Based in Bermondsey, Involved Publishing is part of the Involved Group which includes the globally renowned and successful independent dance and electronic labels Anjunabeats, Anjunadeep and the recently announced new label Reflections. Involved Group also distributes and provides label services for a number of labels including Ophelia (Seven Lions), This Never Happened (Lane 8) and 17 Steps (Dusky).

As Sync and Licensing Manager, you will procure opportunities to place our catalogue across all media formats, including Film, TV, Video Games and Advertising, as well as other emerging media formats. You will be responsible for managing our existing relationships across sync and licensing, as well as building and maintaining new relationships with music supervisors and other music buyers.

Reporting to the Head of Publishing, you will work closely with our A&R, Label and Product Managers across all our repertoire, managing the sync and licensing tasks for the Publishing Assistant, as well as oversee our day-to-day with our US sync agency.

Sync & Creative

Actively pitch Involved Productions and Involved Publishing artists and catalogue to the film, tv, advertising, & video game community to procure syncs and increase revenue;

Cultivate and maintain relationships with music supervisors, music buyers and other key creative industry people (including CRM tracking);

Research and procure commercial and promotional opportunities for our one-stop catalogue;

Cultivate and maintain relationships with key internal and external stakeholders including publishing team, label team and roster of artist clients;

Attend industry events such as conferences, panels, showcase and mixers to stay current and aware of upcoming sync opportunities;

Manage relationship with US sync agent to proactively pitch and promote our catalogue increase sync deals

Support and contribute to new business initiatives including involvement with A&R process and growing the roster;

Plan and execute strategic marketing campaigns by way of email blasts, samplers, artist showcases, etc.;

With our Publishing Assistant, communicate with labels, artists and managers to obtain advance music assets, instrumentals and help manage all music by maintaining and updating databases (DISCO);

With our Publishing Assistant, oversee our social media and website channels, including maintaining our social media and website CMS and publishing of relative content.

License Administration

Oversee and track the conclusion of license deals with Head of Publishing, BA and Finance;

Document, track and maintain all inbound briefs and sync requests and fulfilment in Monday;

Generate monthly reporting to communicate status of Sync business, including department goals/projections, confirmed uses, outstanding payments and general sync highlights (contribution to weekly Monday meeting and Friday company newsletter).

Who You Are

Minimum two years of synchronisation and licensing experience, preferably at a music publisher or record label;

Experience in negotiating licensing agreements or sales and ability to manage multiple projects at once;

Existing relationships with music supervisors;

A passion for dance and electronic music is a plus, and passion for music a must;

Able to work well under pressure, autonomously, and manage multiple assignments at any given time and prioritise them effectively and appropriately while adhering to short deadlines and maintaining accountability

Comfortable with networking events, frequent travel and representing the company at conferences and trade events;

Excellent analytical, data-focused and organisational background.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Highly organised and detail oriented

Must be highly proficient in various computer programs including: Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Outlook), Google Docs and workflow management platforms like Monday;

Handles and safeguards highly confidential and sensitive or proprietary information.

Curiosity and willingness to learn about our businesses;

Appetite to build and lead a team.

Company Benefits

Competitive salary and profit share participation (paid three times per year);

Minimum 20 days annual leave which increases with service, plus three days between Christmas & New Year;

A creative, fun and sociable office environment;

Gympass Silver membership;

Premium subscription to CALM and Strava along with many other health apps;

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP);

Access to our UK events and shows;

Cycle to work scheme;

Season ticket loan;

Excellent development opportunities;

Flexible working opportunities.

Participation in our local community charity initiatives



Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.

Closing Date Wednesday 7th September, 2022

If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.