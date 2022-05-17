Teaching Staff (Music) - Popular Music Voice Teacher

OVERVIEW

As an individual teacher you play a key role in providing students with expert guidance and

training in the formation of students’ vocal and performance skills.

DUTIES

1. To teach students both individually and in group sessions where required, helping them to

develop skills with a view to attaining a professional level of ability.

2. To provide training which combines strong technical understanding and development with

mature musicality and interpretational ability, informed by an awareness of stylistic

considerations

3. To incorporate in teaching, an understanding of:

the requirements and needs of the contemporary professional world.

the full range of possible professional outcomes and opportunities.

the need for a creative and exploratory approach to professional work.

4. To instil a reflective and analytical ability in students, enabling them to develop

resourcefulness and self-awareness as performers.

5. To have a clear knowledge of the curriculum and assessment requirements of the Faculty’s

various degree and diploma programmes, preparing and advising students in accordance

with these.

6. To advise and assist the Programme Leader in the development of the curriculum as it

relates to the appropriate specialist discipline.

7. To engage by agreement in assessment or audition activities.

8. To attend staff meetings and staff training sessions as required (and by negotiation as to availability).

9. To maintain accurate records of student attendance and provide progress reports as

required.

10. To ensure that teaching is delivered on a regular and consistent basis as agreed, any

absence due to professional work having been carefully discussed in advance with the Head

of Department.

11. To undertake other duties that the Head of Department may reasonably require.

THE POST HOLDER MUST:

At all times be committed to Trinity Laban’s Equality and Diversity Policy.

Adhere to all policies and procedures relating to Health and Safety in the workplace.

Promote the profile and image of the Department, the Faculty of Music’s portfolio of programme offerings and the Conservatoire wherever possible.

CONSERVATOIRE VALUES:

All staff are expected to operate in line with Trinity Laban's Terms and Conditions for Staff, which set out how we work together. More information about the Conservatoire's vision, mission and values are available at:

https://www.trinitylaban.ac.uk/about-us/governance/our-vision

Trinity Laban has a no smoking policy on its premises.

The above list is not exclusive or exhaustive, and the post holder will be required to undertake such

duties as may reasonably be expected within the scope and grading of the post. All members of staff

are required to be professional, cooperative and flexible in line with the needs of the Conservatoire