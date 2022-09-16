Team Assistant (Artist Management & Fire in the Booth)



This is a full-time role working with two teams. You will pro-actively assist the Managing Director and Artist Management team within the Company providing clerical and logistical support to them and the artists represented by the Company. You will also work closely with the team at Fire in the Booth, predominantly supporting the Head of Editorial, providing clerical and logistical support to assist in ensuring the brand evolves creatively and is managed efficiently.



The role will include (but not limited to) the provision of the following services:



Key Responsibilities - Artist Management

Managing clerical and logistical matters relating to professional engagements between artists represented by the Company and their external clients.

Assisting the team in clerical and logistical matters relating to the day-to-day operation

Diary management of the artists represented by the Company.

Booking system management for artists represented by the Company.



Key Responsibilities - Fire in the Booth

Working with a small team assisting in the planning, recording and delivery of Fire in the Booth content to various stakeholders.

Working across all stages of the production and post-production process including the clearance of rights and permissions.

Uploading audio / audio-visual content and enter metadata accurately into relevant broadcast and distribution systems.

Working alongside Head of Editorial as key link in the day-to-day communications with Apple Music, dealing with teams globally.

Working alongside Head of Editorial on the editorial and delivery for Apple playlists.

Delivering appropriate paperwork relating to FITB.

Assisting with accounting & statements for all creative parties in relation to any music royalties.



Key skills required

Meticulously well-organised.

Friendly disposition and professional phone and email manner – this is a client-facing role.

Genuine passion and interest in people.

Diligence and ability to perform under pressure.

Discretion – you’ll be working with high-profile individuals and handling sensitive information.

Ability to adapt between the different teams and their respective systems.

Active consumer of content from streaming services, SVODs, digital brands & platforms, TV and radio.

Active social media user on multiple platforms including but not exclusive to: TikTok, Instagram, Twitter.

A strong interest in popular culture and of Rap music and Rap culture specifically.



Desirable skills

Previous administrative and client-facing experience preferred, but this is an entry level role.

A specific desire to work in talent management.

Ability to travel within the UK as required.

This is a hybrid working role, with a minimum of 2 days per week working from Big Red Talent office in at 4 Devonshire Street, London, W1W 5DP and up to 3 days per week working remotely from home or an alternative location in the UK as required by the needs of the business. The role will include some weekend and evening work in accordance with the needs of the business.

This is a Fixed Term Contract for a period of 12 months.

To apply for this role please send CVs to contact@bigredtalent.com

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday 30th September.