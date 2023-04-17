Team Leader - Google Ads and Spotify Playlisting

Google Ads and Spotify - Team Head / Manager

Liberty Music PR’s main mission is to empower and champion independent musicians around the world, so they can be fully independent and have no need for a label. Our focus is on using the most effective and authentic marketing to create lasting and impactful artist campaigns.

We have a fantastic opportunity for an ambitious, well-connected Spotify Playlisting and Google Ads Manager to join our successful PR Company.

The Role:

The Music Streaming and Ads manager will support the Leadership Team and will be responsible for providing an outstanding service to artists on our roster, ensuring the team runs efficiently and effectively whilst promoting Liberty Music PR’s mission of empowering artists on their musical journeys. Alongside your management talent, and your professional and motivated approach, you will also have a good ear for music yourself and will bring with you a bulging industry contacts book and know where to find good music .Moreover you will be used to managing a team in a music-related environment. A natural leader who knows how to run a team of creatives so that that they are working efficiently, on-brief, and on-schedule.

Key KPI’s:

Manage new platform, onboarding new Spotify curators promote/evangilise its use throughout the company, and offer support with other depts in onboarding new influencers

Manage Google Ads Platform

Help develop tech platform for restructure of the Spotify playlisting team

Ensure quality of existing Spotify playlist network - check for bots, check for streams, check for engagement, count how many complaints come in for each playlist (develop score for playlists)

Add new quality playlists to network (20/month)

Attend meetings with team leaders to interface department service within company

Give feedback for strategy for playlisting department to leadership

Manage playlisting team and make sure campaigns are allocated

Keep campaigns under budget

Minimise and eradicate playlisting complaints

Help with the hiring process for new playlist executives

The experience you will have:

You have experience working multiple campaigns with both emerging and high profile artists

You have strong experience with managing Youtube Ads using the Google Ads platform

You have strong relationships with key curators

You excel at artist comms.

You have a clear understanding of what’s needed to secure brilliant outcomes

You are confident owning multiple campaigns either end to end or working collaboratively with a team, in a way that’s action-orientated

You are highly self-motivated with the ability to manage campaigns to tight deadlines

You are passionate about your work being consistently curious and looking for ways to innovate

You are happy to work as necessary to help artists in different timezones, under flexible working hours

You are happy to get stuck in, and you understand a comms role can handle a vast range of work

You are comfortable hosting team activities, and supporting others where needed

You are confident in providing team management and support by empowering and motivating team members

MUST HAVE for this role:

Team leadership experience

Expertise in Google Ads manager - At least 2 years

Excellent communication skills - both written and verbal

Creativity- can think outside the box

Positive, self motivated nature

Empathetic to the needs of the artists.

Target/Results focussed

Open, honest and transparent

Resilient

Empowering

Passionate

A team player

Why join us We are all fully remote - work from home, or your local coffee shop, wherever suits you! We have team and company wide huddles, to ensure everyone is as involved and connected as they choose to be. We provide a fun work environment, where we collaborate, support and celebrate each others successes. We hold competitions, outings and company events.

Job Type: Permanent

Salary: £2000 per month

Benefits:

Flexitime

Work from home

Flexible Language Requirement:

English not required

Schedule:

9-6pm, Also Flexitime

Application question(s):

What experience do you have in Google Ads manager?

Do you have a minimum of 1 years experience working on multiple campaigns with both emerging and high profile artist's?

Do you have strong relationships with key curators?

Have you got experience working on artists comms?

Work Location: Remote

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: £24,000.00-£30,000.00 per year