Technical Manager, O2 Academy Oxford

-
Job Summary:
Venue: O2 Academy Oxford
Company: Academy Music Group
Reports to: General manager
Working hours: Full-time, permanent
Role
The technical manager is responsible for leading our stage department, welcoming incoming productions, and managing a large and diverse team of back-of-house and freelance employees. The role is to ensure the smooth running of a wide variety of live performances, from high profile shows to late-night club events, and you will work closely with the general manager to ensure we are continually well presented in all stage and technical operations.
Our Team
Our technical manager is a proactive member of the management team at O2 Academy Oxford, where our shows and events are as diverse as the individuals within it. We are passionate about delivering the very best programme of live entertainment for everyone. The successful candidate will inspire and support our innovative team and contribute to our inclusive culture, where collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, from load-in to loadout.
About You
- Experience in stage or production management
- Expertise in event production and technical riders
- Extensive knowledge of health and safety regulations and risk assessments
- Proven track record of diary management and rota systems
- Excellent communication and diplomacy skills
- Proficient in IT and Microsoft Office packages
What We Need
- Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others
- Enthusiasm for the live events and production industry
- Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)
- Strong organiser with attention to detail
- Willingness to build positive working relationships
- A proactive leader in problem-solving who can negotiate solutions
- Ability to undertake the demands of stage management in the live environment
- Exemplary standards of technical production
What You’ll Be Doing
- Oversee stage and technical management for all shows and events
- Recruitment and rota management of back-of-house employees and crew
- First point of contact for advancing and technical fulfilment on all incoming productions
- Lead on day-to-day compliance and adherence to Company guidelines and working practices for all employees and visitors
- Drive positive and practical application in Health & Safety
- Financial budgeting within the department
- Maintain the Company asset register of all in-house technical equipment
- Ensure technical equipment is maintained to the highest standards
- Supervise service regimes, PAT testing, technical maintenance and inspection reports
- First-class client and customer service
- Attend all pre-show safety briefings with venue management
Equal Opportunities
We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.
Our Company
Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances. AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.