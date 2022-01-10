Technical Manager, O2 Academy Oxford

Job Summary:

Venue: O2 Academy Oxford

Company: Academy Music Group

Reports to: General manager

Working hours: Full-time, permanent

Role

The technical manager is responsible for leading our stage department, welcoming incoming productions, and managing a large and diverse team of back-of-house and freelance employees. The role is to ensure the smooth running of a wide variety of live performances, from high profile shows to late-night club events, and you will work closely with the general manager to ensure we are continually well presented in all stage and technical operations.

Our Team

Our technical manager is a proactive member of the management team at O2 Academy Oxford, where our shows and events are as diverse as the individuals within it. We are passionate about delivering the very best programme of live entertainment for everyone. The successful candidate will inspire and support our innovative team and contribute to our inclusive culture, where collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, from load-in to loadout.

About You