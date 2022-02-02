Technical Officer

Clwb Ifor Bach is an established grassroots music venue in the heart of Cardiff and has been a home for new and emerging artists for over 35 years. For the past six years we have also been one of Cardiff’s leading independent promoters, involved in organising shows across the country, programming live music for events as well as delivering the inner-city multi-venue festival Swn Festival.

In April 2021, we launched Clwb Music, an independent music group consisting of a record label, management team and publishing company with the aim of developing and collaborating with artists from Wales.

As a result of the increase in the company’s activities over the past few years and our recent successful application to become a charity we are now looking for two Technical Officers to join our team. You’ll be responsible for all the technical operations within the venue; including the PA and Lighting systems, building maintenance, IT and relevant H&S compliance.

If you are interested please send a CV and covering letter to guto@clwb.net by 5pm on Friday 25th of February 2022.

REPORTING TO - Head of Music / Chief Executive

SALARY - £23,000 - £25,388 per annum dependent on experience

HOURS - 37.5 hours per week

HOLIDAY ENTITLEMENT - 33 days, including 8 bank holidays.

PERIOD OF CONTRACT - Permanent

PROBATIONARY PERIOD - 6 months

Main Duties

These duties will be shared between the two technical officers we are looking to recruit. Hours will vary but a normal week will be five shifts with a minimum of two office days and two sound engineering shifts.

PA & Lights Systems

Maintain, upgrade and repair the club's sound, visual, lighting and other equipment, including arranging the supply of materials and spares and any external repairs that may be necessary.

Train, manage and supervise a team of freelance engineers to ensure all events are staffed according to their need.

Act as lead engineer for at least two events per week.

Events / Advancing

Act as the venue’s point of contact for any technical or production enquiries for all shows promoted at Clwb Ifor Bach, as well as any shows promoted elsewhere by the venue; e.g Tramshed / The Globe / Great Hall / St David’s Hall etc.

Ensure that all technical / production information is shared with the relevant staff.

Building Maintenance

Supervise any repair work and maintenance of the buildings and their fixtures and fittings.

Train, organise or supervise other members of staff and/or external contractors to assist with this work.

Health and Safety

Assist with any relevant Health and Safety procedures and work with the venue’s H+S advisor to ensure the venue’s policies are reviewed and monitored and kept up to date.

IT

Supervise and maintain all in-house computer, CCTV and other IT systems in conjunction with external suppliers and contractors.

Train, organise or supervise other members of staff and/or external contractors to assist with this work.

Other Responsibilities

Any further work considered by the employer to be appropriate and necessary from time to time.

Specifications

Required