Integral to the building is the Production and Technical department who are responsible for the preparation, set-up, and operational requirements of every event across the Hall from the Main Auditorium, to Beyond the Main Stage areas including the Elgar Room and other spaces within the building.

The Production and Technical department are recruiting a Technical Supervisor. We are seeking to make contact with suitably experienced technicians. We particularly welcome applications from those who are currently under-represented in our workforce.

We are seeking to recruit enthusiastic people with good knowledge and experience of all live-event related technical aspects including rigging, lighting, audio, AV and staging to work across all areas of the Hall to help deliver a busy and varied programme of events. Ensuring that events are exceptionally well planned and working closely with the Event Management team, the Technical Supervisors are responsible for the technical delivery of events and productions to the highest possible standard. Playing an active role on load-ins and load-outs as well as during rehearsals and the event itself, the Technical Supervisors have an overview of all technical activity taking place and are fully aware of the wider implications this can have on others.

Ideal candidates will have substantial experience within the industry including staging and seating systems and a basic understanding of sound and lighting. Experience of arena rigging or other venues is essential and an NRC Level 2 qualification would be a significant advantage, although successful candidates will be put through the NRC Level 2 by the Royal Albert Hall if not already achieved.

The role will require significant flexibility of working hours to embrace the responsibilities within the department and the services that it provides. Therefore candidates must have the ability and willingness to work within a roster and the ability to undertake long shifts when required which could be over early mornings, late nights, overnight, week days and weekends. Candidates must be physically fit enough to be able to undertake the required duties and self-motivated with an ability to manage time effectively and prioritise workload.

Good ICT skills, numeracy and literacy are essential as well as the ability to communicate effectively and work successfully as part of a productive team.

This is an exciting opportunity for individuals wishing to develop their skills and further their career in the production and technical sector of the live events industry.

Please note that any offers of employment will be subject to successful eligibility and reference checks, as well as Occupational Health clearance.

The closing date for all applications is 9am on 16th May 2022.

The Royal Albert Hall is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment in which everyone can thrive. We encourage candidates from all cultures and backgrounds to apply.