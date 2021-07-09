Terminal V Marketing Manager

About us

EE Live are forward thinking event organisers of numerous festivals and events in Scotland and further afield with the lead festival being Terminal V.

Terminal V - Scotland’s largest electronic music festival that runs twice per year at The Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh has experienced exponential growth, from 2000 people in 2017 to 40,000 for our Halloween edition in 2021 with the launch of a Berlin Festival in 2022.

More info: www.terminalv.co.uk / www.ee-live.co.uk

Job Description

An exciting position has become available for a highly motivated and creative individual with a driving passion and knowledge of electronic music (Techno + House), Digital Marketing and Strategy.

The role involves planning and executing numerous marketing campaigns over the full spectrum of our events catalogue. You will work closely alongside the company directors and our professional driven team, while being responsible for conceptualising and delivering a full strategic programme and tactical activity which ladders up to our marketing objectives.

With a strong experience alongside your knowledge and passion for electronic music, you’ll help to raise brand awareness, drive event sales, grow our audiences and help grow the brand(s) globally.

Roles & Responsibilities

Work closely with company directors on marketing and brand strategy.

Creating and implementing marketing campaigns for all events/festivals

Develop in-event plans to optimize exposure and awareness is gained from our events and ensure maximum content is captured to facilitate future marketing campaigns.

An ability to fully understand the brand identity, tone of voice and take on as your own.

Working closely and developing relationships with global media partners.

Building a range of connected audiences across platforms and developing strategies to drive data, engagement, and sales.

Management of paid media campaigns via Facebook business manager and other platforms.

Consistent project planning, reporting and measurement to meet marketing objectives, KPIs and OKRs.

Oversee and deliver successful high impact email marketing campaigns and ensure performance is optimized via A-B testing and data analysis.

Create professional brand presentation decks as and when required.

Developing strategies to drive engagement across all social channels to increase brand awareness, drive sales and increase engagement.

Monitoring and reporting on data/insights to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels.

Copywriting and liaison with media and press agencies to obtain optimal press and partnership coverage.

Work closely with the in-house and external creative teams to brief on assets for relevant campaigns.

Continually analyzing industry trends, the competitive environment and the latest in consumer movement.

About You/Job Requirements

3+ years’ experience in a festival marketing role or similar marketing manager experience.

Proven track record.

Exceptionally creative and innovative.

A huge passion and deep knowledge of electronic music and festivals.

An appetite for success and passion for growth.

Loyal and passionate of your work and role.

Goal focused, driven and a real enthusiasm for exceeding expectations.

Pro-active and comfortable making decisions quickly.

Confident in leading or managing staff, delegating tasks and mentoring junior team members.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

Used to working at a fast pace.

Assertive and quick thinking.

A personality to fit into our friendly outgoing but professional team.

Package