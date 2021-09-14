Immediate Supervisor:
Head of Ticketing
SJM Concerts are at the forefront of the Live UK Music market. We promote the biggest UK acts and many world-renowned artistes in the concert and events industry.
General Purpose:
Working in a team of seven, the successful applicant for the role of Ticketing Assistant will be an organised, enthusiastic and conscientious all-rounder with great attention to detail and willing to help with anything and everything the busy ticketing department throws their way. We are ideally looking for someone who has previous ticketing experience, is a reliable and trustworthy team player with a positive 'can do' attitude and who can effectively prioritise their workload whilst demonstrating absolute discretion towards confidential information.
Key Responsibilities:
To assist the Ticketing Department with the general day to day workings of the Ticket Office which includes, but not limited to, the following tasks:
- Collating ticket sales figures each Monday and Thursday
- Helping manage & maintain all aspects of ticketing on shows including agent allocations
- Assisting with on-sales
- Managing internal buys via SJM
- General ticketing admin
Skills / Qualifications required:
- Experience of working in ticketing preferable
- Ability to take on new tasks and processes quickly
- To be able to work independently as well as a team
- An understanding of the live music industry
- Good organisational skills
- General IT skills - including a good working knowledge of Excel
- Ability to work to deadlines and work calmly under pressure
- Supportive and reliable team member, collaborative
- Friendly, approachable and supportive
- Flexible, adaptable and reliable
- Communicates clearly and concisely and can adapt style and approach
- Motivated, professional and enthusiastic
Location: Manchester
Closing date: Friday 01 October 2021
Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com.