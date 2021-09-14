Immediate Supervisor:

Head of Ticketing

SJM Concerts are at the forefront of the Live UK Music market. We promote the biggest UK acts and many world-renowned artistes in the concert and events industry.

General Purpose:

Working in a team of seven, the successful applicant for the role of Ticketing Assistant will be an organised, enthusiastic and conscientious all-rounder with great attention to detail and willing to help with anything and everything the busy ticketing department throws their way. We are ideally looking for someone who has previous ticketing experience, is a reliable and trustworthy team player with a positive 'can do' attitude and who can effectively prioritise their workload whilst demonstrating absolute discretion towards confidential information.

Key Responsibilities:

To assist the Ticketing Department with the general day to day workings of the Ticket Office which includes, but not limited to, the following tasks:

Collating ticket sales figures each Monday and Thursday

Helping manage & maintain all aspects of ticketing on shows including agent allocations

Assisting with on-sales

Managing internal buys via SJM

General ticketing admin

Skills / Qualifications required:

Experience of working in ticketing preferable

Ability to take on new tasks and processes quickly

To be able to work independently as well as a team

An understanding of the live music industry

Good organisational skills

General IT skills - including a good working knowledge of Excel

Ability to work to deadlines and work calmly under pressure

Supportive and reliable team member, collaborative

Friendly, approachable and supportive

Flexible, adaptable and reliable

Communicates clearly and concisely and can adapt style and approach

Motivated, professional and enthusiastic

Location: Manchester

Closing date: Friday 01 October 2021

Please send CV and covering letter to vacancies@sjmconcerts.com.