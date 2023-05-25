Senbla, a leading UK concert promoter, is looking for a Ticketing Manager who is passionate about live entertainment to join our growing business. The ideal candidate will have an understanding of how to set up a show for an on-sale and manage the ticketing process throughout the sale period. Knowledge of the commercial aspects of ticketing is an asset. This includes experience with ticket pricing, scaling, allocations, systems, box offices and venues (both indoor and outdoor).

The Role

-Leading ticketing processes and decisions to maximise sales and drive revenue

-Managing event set-up with venues and ticket agents

-Liaising with venues on ticket manifests, pricing, ticket inventory

-Working with ticket agents on deals and financial agreements

-Managing ticket agent allocations and inventory

-Monitoring sales and being proactive on ticketing decisions

-Collating ticket sales

-Organising ticket buys

-Handling customer requests

The Candidate

-Previous experience with ticketing for a ticket agent and/or promoter

-Well organised, self-motivated and detail oriented

-Excellent numeracy skills and good knowledge of Excel

-Able to respond to a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines in alignment with the company’s objectives

-Able to maintain a good relationship with venues, ticket agents and promoters