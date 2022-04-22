We are a UK event promoter based in London. We promote live music events and a wide range of non-music events including comedy, spoken word, theatre and extreme sports.

We are seeking an experienced Ticketing Project Manager to join our busy Ticketing team. The role will entail managing the ticketing for projects such as music-based tours and live shows, theatrical tours and shows, visitor attractions and non-music touring shows.

The ideal candidate will be a proactive individual with problem-solving skills and excellent attention to detail, who is comfortable working with autonomy and operating efficiently as part of a wider team. They should be able to take an event from concept to execution, striving to maximise ticket sales.

We are looking for someone with experience in ticketing events and proficient in Excel. Box office experience is a bonus.

Kilimanjaro recognises the positive value of diversity, promotes equality and challenges discrimination. We welcome and encourage job applications from people of all backgrounds. We guarantee to interview all disabled candidates who meet the minimum essential criteria for the role as set out in the person profile.

The Ideal Candidate will have:

Proven experience in an event-based ticketing role.

Ability to work under pressure and to short deadlines.

Ability to multi-task and manage priorities.

Confidence in liaising with multiple teams, maintaining excellent communication.

Proficiency in Excel.

Numerical capability.

Excellent attention to detail and organisation skills.

To apply please send your CV and cover letter to Careers@kilimanjarolive.co.uk

JOB DESCRIPTION – KILIMANJARO LIVE LTD

Title –Ticketing Project Manager

Reports to – Head of Ticketing

Job Purpose

To maximise the revenue from sales of tickets for concerts, festivals and non-music events.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Management of ticket allocations, invoicing and account reconciliation and ensuring contractual obligations are adhered to by all parties.

Creating and maintaining effective working relationships with venues, ticket agents, coach operators, record companies and any other relevant party to maximise ticket selling and other revenue opportunities.

Maintenance of ticket sales spreadsheets to ensure up to date records are kept of capacities, sales, holds and opens for all shows. These records are to be accurately distributed, safely stored and filed correctly following event maturity.

Collection of ticket sales figures for all current shows on Mondays (and upon request) and accurate distribution to booking agents and promoters.

Monitoring ticket sales and allocations across all channels to maximise sales and ensure ticket inventory is distributed efficiently to establish complete market penetration until sold out.

Liaising with record labels and dealing with label buys, ensuring that ticket income is received prior to event maturity.

Liaising with the promoters and marketing team to gain full awareness of marketing plans and ensuring inventory is allocated correctly to any associated sales points.

Working closely with the venues to ensure events are correctly configured, matching seating and ticketing manifests plus management of audience distribution through intelligent allocation patterns. This may include working with the venue on the day of the show to reseat areas where necessary.

Timely liaison between venue box office staff and Kilimanjaro production staff to ensure production information is communicated to minimise venue kills.

Management of on the day box office and ticketing when required for outdoor, very high profile or potentially problematic events to ensure a good experience for the audience.

Reconciling events for final settlement.

Ensuring tickets are produced in correct quantities and in good time for events which are not using agency or venue stock.

Maintain an awareness of new ticketing technology in order to effectively manage the adoption of changes as required.

Undertake any other relevant duties or reasonable request as requested by the CEO, department heads or promoters for the benefit of the company.

Provide and promote the highest level of service to promoters, customers and artist agents.



Kilimanjaro Live work benefits (from day 1):

Annual Leave – contractually 28 days (3 of which to be used between Christmas and New Year)

Wellbeing – we believe in looking after the mental health of our talented workforce, as such we have a Wellbeing hub, mental health first-aider and a wellness action plan

Regular Staff social events

Tickets to our shows/festivals with few exceptions

Post probationary period benefits:

Life Insurance Policy – Equal to four (4) times base salary

Learning and Development – As part of your ongoing learning and development you will have access to a range of tools and courses appropriate to your role and career goals

Pension – Kilimanjaro match pension contributions up to 5% of salary

Private Medical Insurance through WPA

Interest Free Season Ticket Loan Scheme – Loans deducted from net pay over a 12-month period

Cycle to work scheme – In partnership with Evans Cycles

Maternity/Paternity leave – above statutory requirement