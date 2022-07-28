Tour Accountant UK

AEG Presents is one of the world’s leading companies in live entertainment, promoting memorable sell-out UK tours for the world’s biggest artists along with some amazing festivals and outdoor events including American Express Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park, and all Points East.

Their Finance team are looking for a Tour Accountant who will be responsible for Tour accounting & reporting. Including but not limited to: Financial modeling, settlement, reconciling shows and coordinating with other departments.

Other responsibilities include but are not limited to:

1. Liaising with the Promoter, Touring, Legal, Finance departments to ensure artist contracts are processed in a timely manner and ensuring that all relevant information is communicated speedily

2. Maintain an effective PO system, when necessary, to manage payment approvals and keep on top of spending.

3. Review Artist Contracts & rider requirements with regards to their effect on budget and raise any management concerns regarding this. And assist with legal and finance, as the point person to resolve any contract or deposit issues.

4. Work with promoters to refine projections and work with production reps to control spending and approvals.

5. Prepare settlements, packs and tour summaries in advance of each show (contracts, marketing pack, expense backup) for the Promoter review prior to handing to the show Rep to enable show settlements to be presented and agreed with artist representatives and assisting on queries.

6. Liaise with Artist management to find out if a FEU Application has been submitted and ensure all withholding taxes are correctly deducted.

7. Liaise with Ticketing to ensure all income streams have been reported correctly and any offer commissions deducted.

8. Chase up final venue settlements and reconciling them against show settlements

We’re looking for someone with good financial skills, with previous experience from a similar industry.

You’ll be an expert in Excel; have a positive, “can do” attitude; and be solutions focussed and looking to raise the bar.

This role involves working across different departments within AEG Presents, so you’ll need to be able to interact with a variety of people and build good working relationships.

You’ll be committed and flexible in your approach, be able to work under pressure, multi-task and prioritise a varied and busy workload. We’ll give you a thorough induction so you can meet other new starters and get to know how things work at AEG. You’ll be given all the information you need to know how thing work in the Finance team so that you’ll be set up for success. We encourage new ideas and innovation, so don’t be afraid to contribute right from your first day!

Where: You’ll be based at our vibrant and relaxed head office in Blackfriars, a short walk from Southwark tube station. We’re currently working 4 days in the office and 1 day remotely. We have flexible start and finish times and welcome flexible working conversations.

So why apply?

AEG is an inclusive organisation where we value everybody’s contribution. We empower and trust our people to do the right thing. We go the extra mile, for our customers and each other, every time. We are always open to new ideas and respect all opinions. We support and bring out the best in each other. We really value our people and inspire them to be the best in class, always!

You can find out about our Vision and Values here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-values and our Employee Network Groups here: https://careers.aegeurope.com/our-culture/employee-network-groups/

Our commitment to inclusion

We are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce. We believe in equality of opportunity for all and our approach to recruitment and selection is fair, open and based purely on merit. Applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships. If you require reasonable adjustments in any recruitment process with us, please make us aware.