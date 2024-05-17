Touring Project Accountant

Based in the City of London, C.C. Young & Co are one of the leading music specialist firms of accountants and tax advisors. C.C. Young & Co. provides accountancy, audit valuations and taxation services to music industry clients.



Over the past 26 years, C.C. Young & Co. has enjoyed continued growth and now has departments specialising in tax, touring, recording, publishing, business management services for artists and managers, and royalty audits.



It is seeking a Project Accountant to join the Touring & Business Management Department.



Who you are:



You will have a passion for all things Accountancy with a particularly keen interest in the Music industry.



You’ll be already working in a similar role and looking for more opportunities to develop your accountancy skills and learn in a fast-paced environment.



Client Work:



To prepare management and year end accounts for Limited Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships, partnerships and sole traders. To include where required budget versus actual tour results and management commission calculations.



To assist where required with VAT Return reviews and the opportunity to get involved with foreign artist tax mitigation.



Skills, Knowledge Experience, Attitudes and Behaviours:



Qualifications Required

Qualified ACCA/ACA or significant relevant experience

Experience/ Skills

3+ years’ experience in a similar role in practice

Experience of touring

Knowledge and Attitudes and Behaviours Required

Good working knowledge of CCH Accounts Production Software or similar

Good working knowledge of Sage Line 50 / Xero Software or similar;

Ability to produce Accounts Working Papers to high standard;

Ability to exercise judgement and consideration in respect of presentation of financial information, e.g.

Ability to prioritise workload and manage a portfolio of clients with guidance

Good Interpersonal skills. Confident and professional in communicating with clients and staff

Attention to detail

Ability to work well with others within a team

Equal Opportunities



C C Young & Co Ltd is committed to promoting equality of opportunity for all staff and job applicants. We aim to create a working environment in which all individuals are able to make best use of their skills, free from discrimination, and in which all decisions are based on merit.



Please apply to careers@ccyoung.co.uk