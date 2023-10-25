TRUST ACCOUNTANT - MUSIC & TV

THE AGENCY

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA’s diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organisations that shape culture and inspire the world. The trailblazer of the agency business, CAA was the first to build a sports business, create an investment bank, launch a venture fund, found technology start-up companies, establish a philanthropic arm, build a business in China, and form a brand marketing services division, among other innovations.

Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for nine consecutive years, CAA represents more than 3,000 of the world’s top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, executive search, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally.

OVERVIEW

We are seeking a professional to strengthen the TV and Music Trust Accounting team. This position will be focused on various accounting tasks and will be responsible for providing accurate, timely accounting information to assist in day-to-day processes for TV (Scripted and Non Scripted) and Music Touring clients. This is a perfect opportunity for a professional who thrives in a fast-paced accounting environment.

Responsibilities:

Reviewing TV and Music Touring contracts, schedules and settlements.

Tracking, allocating and chasing deposits for TV and Music clients.

Preparing daily bank reconciliations for the client trust bank accounts.

Match and apply cash receipts to payment lines on booking reports (i.e., cash receipt application) for TV and Music clients.

Preparing and reviewing client invoices and statements for TV and Music clients.

Job Description

Handle agent/client/manager/trust accountant emails regarding cash receipts and client payments.

Perform other assigned tasks and duties necessary to support the Trust Accounts team.

Follow research procedures (i.e., reach out to studio/agent/business manager back-up) and resolve all cash receipts that have insufficient information or do not match the booking.

Correct misapplied receipts by carrying out processes such as refunds or transferring funds.

Work with team members to resolve held funds or other Trust accounting issues as needed in a timely manner.

Coordinate activities with the other Trust Accounting teams.

Escalate issues, as needed, to the Trust supervisor or the Financial Controller.

Preparing buyer invoices on AX when requested by TV assistants.

Support system and process improvement projects.

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS

Previous experience in a similar role would be preferred.

Good basic knowledge and experience of accounting, including bank reconciliations and multi-currency transactions.

Experience with Excel and Outlook.

Conscientious worker with attention to accuracy and detail.

Friendly and personable manner and able to liaise with confidence in dealings with Agents, Promoters and Artist Business Managers.

Ability to work under multiple tight deadlines and prioritise effectively.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills when dealing with both internal and external stakeholders.

Ability to be a team player with a conscientious and motivated attitude.

Excellent organisational skills.

Ability to develop business relationships with individuals globally, at all levels.

Ability to remain highly discreet with personal and confidential information.

Experience working in an Accounts Receivable team desirable.

Experience working in the Media and Entertainment industry desirable.

