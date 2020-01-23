Growing arts charity the Irene Taylor Trust (ITT) is looking for a new trustee with a background in the music industry to join its welcoming and proactive board.

About us – Creating Music. Transforming Futures.

ITT believes that creating original music collaboratively can have a powerful impact on people’s lives, bringing them new confidence, important transferrable skills and raised aspirations for the future. ITT’s programmes, Music in Prisons, Sounding Out and Making Tracks, support people of all ages in prisons, former prisoners rebuilding their lives on release and NEET young people. ITT currently works with around 500 people a year and has a measurable impact on recidivism, helping people into training and jobs, and on enhancing wellbeing.

About you – trustee with music industry expertise

We rock, ballad and rap along very successfully. We have reached many individuals, both participants and audiences. What we need now is a trustee who can strengthen our ability as a team to open doors into the wider music scene, such as helping us build profile; attract sponsorship and donations; access musicians to create and perform with and/or for us; help us to source music-related work experience/opportunities for participants; and build our audiences for public performances.

We already have lawyers, accountants and businesspeople as trustees who are able to take the lead on governance issues. What we need most from you is your creativity, contacts, energy and willingness to support our vision.

How to apply:

Please send a CV and a covering letter telling us about yourself, why you would like to become involved and how you would like to contribute, bearing in mind the above.

If you would like an informal discussion before applying, one of the trustees will be delighted to talk to you and tell you more about our work, the organisation and the role.

More information

A Trustee Recruitment Pack with more information is available here: http://bit.ly/ITTtrustees

Our office is based in London (at Rich Mix, Shoreditch). Our trustees meet four times annually for board meetings (central London locations, weekday evenings).

For more information about our inspiring creative music projects, please see our website - www.irenetaylortrust.com