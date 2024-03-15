Your site will load in 16 seconds
Trustees




Position:
Trustees
Employer:
National Academy for Social Prescribing
Category:
Trustee
Location:
Board meetings usually in London, with remote attendance option
Salary:
Voluntary (reasonable expenses reimbursed)
Date Posted:
Mar 15th 2024
National Academy for Social Prescribing
APPLY

The board of trustees ensures that NASP has sufficient resources to deliver our mission and that our resources are managed effectively, to protect the wealth and assets of the organisation. You will be legally responsible for the assets and debts of NASP, as a registered company and charity.

NASP are seeking experienced candidates capable of advocating for social prescribing at a senior/national level for this high-profile role.

We particularly welcome candidates with experience in:

  • Public affairs and political influencing at the highest level.
  • Leadership of organisations operating in complex environments, especially the physical activity, natural environment and research sectors.
  • Commercial skills, business development and income generation.
  • Clinical leadership.
  • Community development and leadership of ‘grassroots’ charitable and community organisations.
  • Leadership for equality, diversity and inclusion.

For a full recruitment pack and details on how to apply, please visit https://socialprescribingacademy.org.uk/about-us/careers/

APPLY
