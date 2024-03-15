The board of trustees ensures that NASP has sufficient resources to deliver our mission and that our resources are managed effectively, to protect the wealth and assets of the organisation. You will be legally responsible for the assets and debts of NASP, as a registered company and charity.

NASP are seeking experienced candidates capable of advocating for social prescribing at a senior/national level for this high-profile role.

We particularly welcome candidates with experience in:

Public affairs and political influencing at the highest level.

Leadership of organisations operating in complex environments, especially the physical activity, natural environment and research sectors.

Commercial skills, business development and income generation.

Clinical leadership.

Community development and leadership of ‘grassroots’ charitable and community organisations.

Leadership for equality, diversity and inclusion.

For a full recruitment pack and details on how to apply, please visit https://socialprescribingacademy.org.uk/about-us/careers/