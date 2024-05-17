TV & Film Manager

Bucks Music Group is looking for a Film/TV Manager to join our team.



Bucks is an independent company, and staff are expected to take on any reasonable tasks, and to support each other during busy periods.

You will procure opportunities as well as deal with incoming requests for our writers, producers and composers across a variety of media formats, with a particular emphasis on UK film & TV.



Day to day activities include:

pitching music and responding to briefs.

negotiating fees and seeking approvals.

meeting with writers/managers to discuss sync strategies

seeking new business opportunities

liaising with the licensing manager to issue paperwork for finalised jobs.

maintaining good relationships with clients, writers and catalogue owners alike.

contributing to department marketing and communication ideas.

Liaising with the Head of Media in seeking scoring opportunities

Person specifications:

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 2 years experience within music supervision, a sync department or at a production music library.

New business is a key component of the job and we are looking for a candidate with existing film & TV as well as music supervisor contacts.

Experience with licensing and an understanding of music publishing & copyright clearance

A Love of Music and a Passion for Film/TV/Popular Culture

To apply please send your CV and a covering letter to personnel@bucksmusicgroup.co.uk, the Covering Letter should include 3 examples of placements you have worked with. Deadline: 14 th June 2024



Bucks Music Group is an equal opportunities employer, we believe in fair treatment of all our employees and commit to promoting diversity in our employment practices. We do not discriminate in employment based on race, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, political affiliation, disability, age, marital status, medical history, parental status or genetic information.