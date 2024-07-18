U.S Marketing Assistant / Coordinator

An opportunity has arisen to join Dirty Hit in Los Angeles, CA, as their Marketing Assistant / Coordinator to work closely with Product Managers and General Manager.

Dirty Hit are an independent record label based in West London, LA, Sydney and Tokyo currently home to Beabadoobee, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Wolf Alice, The 1975 and many more.

We are looking to appoint a motivated and organised Marketing Assistant / Coordinator who will report to and work closely with the General Manager of this record label.

Based in Hollywood Los Angeles, you’ll be surrounded by industry specialists in a supportive environment in which you can learn, collaborate and innovate.

Who are we looking for?

2+ years of relevant internship or full-time work experience, preferably in music, entertainment, or Marketing in a creative industry

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills (verbal and written)

Meticulous attention to detail and follow through

Extremely organized with superior time management skills

A keen interest in digital strategy

Strong ability to cut / create social assets

A desire to grown within the label within this role

A passion for Dirty Hits artists a bonus

What you’ll do:

Collaborate with Product Managers and General Manager to build our digital strategy plans: digital posting schedules, creator campaigns, mailers, Laylo, direct digital communications with fans, and more

Coordinate with UK Merchandise Manager on dirty Hit Store upkeep, US merchandise production, US orders, and Dirty Hit Bandcamp

Oversee administration on physical music production, Grammy campaigns and other miscellaneous label housekeeping needs

This is an office based role and in return the Marketing Assistant / Coordinator can expect a great working environment, a competitive salary and benefits package including 28 days annual leave.

Dirty Hit is passionate about encouraging the best possible and most talented people to join the team – regardless of their gender, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, religion or political beliefs.

If you like the sound of what you see we’d love to chat. Please submit your CV and a note as to why you think you’d be just who we need to see to employment@dirtyhit.co.uk