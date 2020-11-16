UK and European Touring Head Of Marketing FKP Scorpio

FKP Scorpio is one of Europe’s fastest growing entertainment companies and has just launched in the UK. We are looking for someone to lead the marketing team, creating and managing marketing campaigns for concerts, tours and festivals across the UK, plus overseeing and coordinating marketing for our European Touring division.

The role involves working with stakeholders, agencies and our teams to best market shows across an incredible roster of talent and special events and is based in London in our new UK office. The ideal candidate will be as passionate about music and live events as our promoters.

Role responsibilities

· Presenting marketing and advertising plans from the biggest shows and events to the smallest.

· Knowledge of the UK and European markets.

· Interfacing between promoters, venues, finance, third party media agencies and artist teams including artists, managers, agents, labels and other partners.

· Knowing how to most effectively market in an organised, cost effective way.

· Keeping up with the latest trends and technology and have an interest in keeping track on our competitors.

· Maintaining a brand overview for the company across all communications as directed by the board and spotting opportunities to increase our brand awareness.

· Working to strict deadlines to ensure we deliver on what we promise.

· Management experience running a team, keeping them motivated and maintaining up to date skill sets via in house or external training on the latest technologies.

· Working to strict budgets with our finance team to ensure all key financials are accessible for promoter teams.

· Optimization of marketing spend versus return on investment.

Experience

Our Head Of Marketing will have experience of coordinating marketing and advertising campaigns across all facets of live concert, touring and festivals including but not limited to compiling strategic plans across the following:

Digital & Social

Email database solutions and management + liaising with ticket companies

Print media

TV and radio

Physical marketing

PR

To apply please submit a CV and covering letter to careers@fkpscorpio.co.uk by November 30, 2020.

Location: London

Contract terms: Full time, permanent

Reporting to: UK board

Salary: dependent on experience

Website: www.fkpscorpio.co.uk