ABOUT US

DICE is the world’s most-loved discovery and ticketing platform for live shows and live streams, delivering exclusive, high quality entertainment to fans across the world.

We bring fans and creators together with our technology, working closely with the best artists, promoters and venues in music and culture. In April 2020 we launched DICE Live Streaming, connecting fans across the globe with the very best live events.

DICE is a place for people who are ambitious, humble and talented. For those who want to learn at pace and have a true passion for music and culture. Our HQ is in London, we have teams in New York, LA, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Mumbai and Samara and we’re live in 139 countries. You can read more about what we’ve been up to here in our recent Forbes and Rolling Stone articles.

And now, we’re looking for a UK Head of Music to join the DICE UK team.

THE ROLE AND TEAM

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced commercial leader to join the Live Team at DICE UK. You’ll be accountable for driving exponential growth amongst the UKs leading venues and promoters. You will work closely with internal stakeholders in wider global markets and the streaming team, to ensure all business opportunities are maximised.

We know the power of live will never go away, you will be joining at a time when DICE’s legacy in the live space is coming into full force, helping our much loved partners innovate and get back on their feet.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Ensure the best artists, promoters, venues and clubs are partners with DICE

Lead the sales team by example through identifying, negotiating and closing high value partnerships

Establish and drive the strategy for new business in the team, across lead generation, deal modelling, negotiation and most importantly closing

Accountable for forecasting, reporting and managing up to the UK Managing Director

Provide weekly progress reports, enabling clear visibility on the Live UK pipeline

Collaborate with the other Heads of Music across Europe, leveraging ideas and maximising revenue opportunities

YOUR SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Sales (Pitching, Negotiation, Closing): A stellar track record in navigating the full sales cycle of complex relationships, winning deals is something that gets you up in the morning and you don’t sweat over a tough negotiation. You are mostly inspired to learn how DICE can enhance a partners business, consultative selling experience is key

From your experience within the industry, you'll bring an extensive network of music industry contacts—venues, promoters and talent

You'll be able to be creative in your deal modelling, so strong commercial acumen is key. You should have experience in driving bottom-line growth of the business and understand the true value of a deal

Your job will be focused on engaging new partners on a daily basis, sharing the world of DICE and breathing life into our incredible offering. You're a fantastic storyteller and have first-class communication skills. From email tone and delivering effective meetings to prompt follow-ups and clear opportunity mapping, you pride yourself in the speed and efficiency of your comms

You're obsessed with music, brilliant with people and have deep connections with the entertainment industry. When someone gets a call from you they're delighted.

We're a global business and that means there are so many different people to learn from and collaborate with. You have strong experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams and recognise the art of strong teamwork

Experience with Salesforce would be a strong preference as you'll be responsible for managing your sales forecast using the platform

All applications are actively being reviewed as we begin the interview process now. Final closing date for applications is Friday 13th November 2020.