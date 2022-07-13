UK & International Radio Plugger

Your Army is a leading name in music promotions. Our team works with an array of leading
global artists including; Dave, Bicep, Jax Jones, London Grammar, Disclosure, LF System
and The Chemical Brothers.
This role is based out of our Head Office in Kings Cross, London, to secure radio play for our
dance music clients in the UK and all major territories across the world.
This is an ideal position for someone with experience in the industry and wanting to develop
their career in a supportive and dynamic environment. Minimum of one to two years of
experience in a relevant promotions role in the UK or Europe, passion for electronic music
and multilingual preferable.
UK and International Radio roster includes:
Adam Port, Adelphi Music Factory, Armand Van Helden, Ben Rau, Coloray, Duck Sauce,
Eats Everything, Foals, George FitzGerald, Groove Armada, Hot Chip, Jimi Jules, Krystal
Klear , LUUDE, Paul Woolford, Skream and more.
Please read the below and send a C.V. and short covering letter to cvs@your-army.com if
you would like to join the Your Army team.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Role Specification
- Secure airplay for our clients including interviews, sessions, features etc.
- Develop and build new international station relationships
- Maintain and strengthen our existing relationships with international DJs, producers and Heads Of Music
- Lead weekly pitching and meetings with key contacts
- Collate music assets and upload releases to promotional delivery platform
- Produce and send engaging press releases
- Manage, sustain and improve the International Radio database
- Compile and deliver weekly reports to clients
- Establish and maintain relationships with artists and labels within Your Army network
- Represent Your Army at networking events and gigs
- Develop the Your Army company name – be a true company representative
Desired Skills & Experience
- Minimum of one to two years experience in a role within electronic music or promotions
- Strong & proven passion and appetite for electronic music
- Our agency is at the forefront of musical trends so you’ll need to know your
- Innervisions from your Spinnin’ Records
- Creatively minded with an ability to adapt, develop and improve campaigns
- Must be able to communicate effectively in person, on the phone and in writing
- Must be able to confidently develop and maintain key relationships with clients and colleagues
- Strong organisational and time management skills
- A genuine team player who is keen to work with the team in order to get the job done
- The ability to work independently and proactively on multiple projects simultaneously
- The ability to speak multiple European languages is desirable
Remuneration / Benefits
- Holiday allowance of 20 days per annum increasing by 1 day for each full year worked to a maximum of 25 days
- A further 3 days holiday each year to be used between Christmas and New Year each year.
About Your Army Promotions
Founded in London in 2007, Your Army is now one of the most successful music promotion
agencies globally, with teams in London, Sydney and LA.
Our experience, tenacity and diligence have made a significant contribution to the careers of
acts as diverse as Bicep, Disclosure, Christine and the Queen, Tame Impala, Jax Jones and
CamelPhat.