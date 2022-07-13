UK & International Radio Plugger

Your Army is a leading name in music promotions. Our team works with an array of leading

global artists including; Dave, Bicep, Jax Jones, London Grammar, Disclosure, LF System

and The Chemical Brothers.



This role is based out of our Head Office in Kings Cross, London, to secure radio play for our

dance music clients in the UK and all major territories across the world.

This is an ideal position for someone with experience in the industry and wanting to develop

their career in a supportive and dynamic environment. Minimum of one to two years of

experience in a relevant promotions role in the UK or Europe, passion for electronic music

and multilingual preferable.



UK and International Radio roster includes:

Adam Port, Adelphi Music Factory, Armand Van Helden, Ben Rau, Coloray, Duck Sauce,

Eats Everything, Foals, George FitzGerald, Groove Armada, Hot Chip, Jimi Jules, Krystal

Klear , LUUDE, Paul Woolford, Skream and more.



Please read the below and send a C.V. and short covering letter to cvs@your-army.com if

you would like to join the Your Army team.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Role Specification

Secure airplay for our clients including interviews, sessions, features etc.

Develop and build new international station relationships

Maintain and strengthen our existing relationships with international DJs, producers and Heads Of Music

Lead weekly pitching and meetings with key contacts

Collate music assets and upload releases to promotional delivery platform

Produce and send engaging press releases

Manage, sustain and improve the International Radio database

Compile and deliver weekly reports to clients

Establish and maintain relationships with artists and labels within Your Army network

Represent Your Army at networking events and gigs

Develop the Your Army company name – be a true company representative



Desired Skills & Experience

Minimum of one to two years experience in a role within electronic music or promotions

Strong & proven passion and appetite for electronic music

Our agency is at the forefront of musical trends so you’ll need to know your

Innervisions from your Spinnin’ Records

Creatively minded with an ability to adapt, develop and improve campaigns

Must be able to communicate effectively in person, on the phone and in writing

Must be able to confidently develop and maintain key relationships with clients and colleagues

Strong organisational and time management skills

A genuine team player who is keen to work with the team in order to get the job done

The ability to work independently and proactively on multiple projects simultaneously

The ability to speak multiple European languages is desirable





Remuneration / Benefits

Holiday allowance of 20 days per annum increasing by 1 day for each full year worked to a maximum of 25 days

A further 3 days holiday each year to be used between Christmas and New Year each year.





About Your Army Promotions

Founded in London in 2007, Your Army is now one of the most successful music promotion

agencies globally, with teams in London, Sydney and LA.



Our experience, tenacity and diligence have made a significant contribution to the careers of

acts as diverse as Bicep, Disclosure, Christine and the Queen, Tame Impala, Jax Jones and

CamelPhat.