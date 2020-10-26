UK Managing Director (Maternity Cover)

ABOUT US

DICE is the world’s most-loved discovery and ticketing platform for live shows and live streams, delivering exclusive, high quality entertainment to fans across the world.

We bring fans and creators together with our technology, working closely with the best artists, promoters and venues in music and culture. In April 2020 we launched DICE Live Streaming, connecting fans across the globe with the very best live events.

DICE is a place for people who are ambitious, humble and talented. For those who want to learn at pace and have a true passion for music and culture. Our HQ is in London, we have teams in New York, LA, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Mumbai and Samara and we’re live in 139 countries. You can read more about what we’ve been up to here in our recent Forbes and Rolling Stone articles.

And now, we’re looking for a UK Managing Director to join the DICE UK team for a 12-month fixed-term contract.

THE ROLE AND TEAM

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced leader to head up the Live Team at DICE UK. Your team will be responsible for driving exponential growth amongst the UKs leading venues and promoters. You’ll manage and inspire the team to secure and deliver world class partnerships. You will work closely with internal stakeholders in wider global markets and the streaming team, to ensure all business opportunities are maximised.

We know the power of live will never go away, you will be joining at a time when DICE’s legacy in the live space is coming into full force, helping our much loved partners innovate and get back on their feet.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Team Leadership: You will be leading a fantastic team of sales leads and account managers in the UK Live team. This team is responsible for acquisition and delivery of world-class partnerships with venues and promoters in the UK. In a fast-paced environment, you’re accountable for not only the commercial success of these individuals, but their career progression and wellbeing

Partner Acquisition: You will establish and drive the strategy for new business in the team: lead generation, deal modelling, negotiation and most importantly closing. You will work closely with the Sales Operations Director to ensure the team has the training they need and systems / processes are as efficient as possible in driving speed and conversion

Partner Management: Retention and growth are huge metrics at DICE, our Account Managers are an extension of our partners teams. You will be responsible for the strategy behind partner retention, growth and happiness, ensuring all Account Managers are supported in their day to day processes and conversations with partners

Reporting: You will be responsible for managing up to the VP of Operations and Chief Revenue Officer, giving weekly progress reports and enabling them to have clear visibility on your pipeline. You will also be responsible for encouraging the team to analyse their partner performance and report to you on a regular basis

Product: You will be passionate about how the UK’s inventory is represented in the app, ensuring our partners visibility within DICE is championed and flagging issues and ideas with the product and CRM team

DICE Network: You will be passionate about driving DICE’s mission forward in the press and B2B market, participating in talks, workshops and interviews. Your ability to create strong networks of influential contacts is something you’re proud of

YOUR EXPERIENCE

Leadership : You have proven experience leading and inspiring high performing sales teams. You recognise the importance of empowering your team through motivation, empathy, clear direction and openness. You will be the face of the UK team representing the landscape in company meetings and key stakeholder meetings. You have a calm yet focused nature, humility and appreciation for the collective weight of a well-managed team

: You have proven experience leading and inspiring high performing sales teams. You recognise the importance of empowering your team through motivation, empathy, clear direction and openness. You will be the face of the UK team representing the landscape in company meetings and key stakeholder meetings. You have a calm yet focused nature, humility and appreciation for the collective weight of a well-managed team Sales (Pitching, Negotiation, Closing): A stellar track record in navigating the full sales cycle of complex relationships, winning deals is something that gets you up in the morning and you don’t sweat over a tough negotiation. You are mostly inspired to learn how DICE can enhance a partners business, consultative selling experience is key, you will be the main sounding board for the team in their approach to new business

(Pitching, Negotiation, Closing): A stellar track record in navigating the full sales cycle of complex relationships, winning deals is something that gets you up in the morning and you don’t sweat over a tough negotiation. You are mostly inspired to learn how DICE can enhance a partners business, consultative selling experience is key, you will be the main sounding board for the team in their approach to new business Commercial Acumen: You’ll be able to be creative in your deal modelling, so strong commercial acumen is key. You should have experience in driving bottom-line growth of the business and understand the true value of a deal

You’ll be able to be creative in your deal modelling, so strong commercial acumen is key. You should have experience in driving bottom-line growth of the business and understand the true value of a deal Teamwork : We’re a global business and that means there are so many different people to learn from and collaborate with. You have strong experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams and recognise the art of strong teamwork

: We’re a global business and that means there are so many different people to learn from and collaborate with. You have strong experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams and recognise the art of strong teamwork Communication: Your job will be focused on engaging new partners on a daily basis, sharing the world of DICE and breathing life into our incredible offering. You’re a fantastic storyteller and have first-class communication skills. From email tone and delivering effective meetings to prompt follow-ups and clear opportunity mapping, you pride yourself in the speed and efficiency of your comms

All applications are actively being reviewed as we begin the interview process now. Final closing date for applications is Friday 13th November 2020.