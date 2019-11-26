Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Various Royalty Accounting Positions




Position:
Various Royalty Accounting Positions
Employer:
Skeet Kaye Hopkins
Category:
Royalties/Finance
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
According to Experience
Date Posted:
Nov 26th 2019
Skeet Kaye Hopkins
APPLY

Following our continued success and growth we are looking to expand our in-house royalty department. We are looking for candidates from entry level to experienced publishing or recording royalty accountants.

About Us

Skeet Kaye Hopkins provides accounting, business management, taxation and royalty / royalty audit services to talent, entrepreneurs and companies within the entertainment industry. In recent years we have undertaken significant growth also winning the Music Week ‘Music Accountancy Firm of the Year’ award this year.

The Role(s)

We are looking for applicants with previous royalty exposure who are keen to progress their career in royalties and/or bring their already proven skills to us. The royalty department is always very busy requiring people that are flexible, dynamic and results focused. Great Excel skills are a must and previous exposure to Music/Record maestro would be advantageous.

To apply, please send a CV and an accompanying cover letter to Robert Fowler at: robertfowler@skeetkaye.com

 

 

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2019