Various Royalty Accounting Positions

Following our continued success and growth we are looking to expand our in-house royalty department. We are looking for candidates from entry level to experienced publishing or recording royalty accountants.

About Us

Skeet Kaye Hopkins provides accounting, business management, taxation and royalty / royalty audit services to talent, entrepreneurs and companies within the entertainment industry. In recent years we have undertaken significant growth also winning the Music Week ‘Music Accountancy Firm of the Year’ award this year.

The Role(s)

We are looking for applicants with previous royalty exposure who are keen to progress their career in royalties and/or bring their already proven skills to us. The royalty department is always very busy requiring people that are flexible, dynamic and results focused. Great Excel skills are a must and previous exposure to Music/Record maestro would be advantageous.

To apply, please send a CV and an accompanying cover letter to Robert Fowler at: robertfowler@skeetkaye.com