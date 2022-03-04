ROLE SUMMARY:

Working closely with the General Manager and the Senior Venue Management, the Venue Manager is responsible for the smooth running of the venue. Building and maintaining relationships with event promoters. Devising and implementing operating procedures and ensuring the venue is compliant with all necessary H&S regulations. Deputising for the Senior Venue Manager when necessary, during events.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Managing the event planning process to ensure promoters specific needs are met whilst adhering to the licensing stipulations and any house policies and procedures

Deputising for the Senior Venue Management team as necessary when on shift.

Management of access control, communications, accreditation, CCTV, fire detection and key systems

Budget control and reconciliation for all costs relating to building maintenance

Maintain stocks levels of equipment required to operate the venue and events

Work closely with the Bar and Hospitality Manager to ensure a smooth operational execution of all events

Ensure that you comply with all Health & Safety regulations and safe working practice as required by current legislation and the Company's Health & Safety Policy and practices

Maintain a close professional relation with Event Promoters for all allocated events and delivering all their contracted entitlements

Ensure staffing levels are maintained for all events and that staffing costs are managed proactively

Manage staff schedules across the site

Complete all end of shift reports as required

Leading the Front of House and Security Teams on allocated events to provide exceptional levels of service.

Where practical to be the default point of contact for all hirers following event confirmation

To attend regular site / police / council / licensing meetings to ensure that event detail is communicated clearly and to ensure the venue complies with the licensing objectives

KEY SKILLS:

Essential

Experience working in a theatre, club or music venue or similar environment

Personal Licence or BIIAB Level 2 Award for Personal Licence Holders

Excellent negotiation finesse

Calm under pressure

Strong IT proficiency, particularly in Excel

High level of written English

Strong numerical competence

Very strong organisational skills

Demonstrable leadership and managerial prowess

Desirable