New Century are looking for a dynamic and versatile Venue Manager to join the team.

As a member of the higher management team, this role will provide the visionary leadership required to bring to life a venue like no other. Working closely with the board of directors and the management team, this role is responsible for the strategic leadership to manage the operational aspect of New Century Hall and the delivery of operational output thereafter.

Taking lead from the New Century vision and mission, and working with the board and management team for both New Century Kitchen and dBs Institute, you will plan, design and manage policies, processes, management strategies.

RESPONSIBLE TO:

Managing Director

RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Operational Team for New Century Hall

Technical & Event Management

Live Entertainment in New Century Kitchen

EXTERNAL CONTACTS:

Contractors & Suppliers

Developers & Project Managers

Manchester City Council; Planning, Environmental Health, Sustainability, Licensing, Emergency Planning

Police & Fire

Local Businesses

RESPONSIBILITIES

Strategy & Planning – Input into developing and exploring the vision for New Century as a creative space by generating, driving and implementing an innovative direction ensuring it incorporates operational objectives and prepares the successful running of New Century Hall.

You’ll identify industry trends and attract new content to the venue, across music, comedy and sports; and ensure the business delivers against all existing targets and constantly seek to increase all possible revenue streams. Think Big!

You will work with other stakeholders in the Business who have responsibility for the downstairs New Century Kitchen, to succeed in utilising their space to enhance and compliment our events in the Venue.

Sourcing Talent - Retain a strong, diverse and inclusive team to work as part of the wider New Century team, build on our existing culture, and help create a new brand of culture for New Century.

Processes - Create and manage an operating plan by devising, establishing & implementing all policies, processes & procedures for the successful operation of New Century Hall.

OPERATIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Financial Planning and Budget Management - Accountability for the financial management for all functional areas this role is responsible for (P&L). You will provide regular projections and updates against agreed sales and performance targets. You will be expected to deliver, and where possible exceed on all revenue and content targets set.

You will manage the delivery, growth and evolution of New Century Hall.

Health & Safety and Licensing - Accountability for compliance with all statutory and other legislation regarding Health & Safety and Licensing policy development, implementation and training. Develop, plan and continually evaluate policies to deliver venue security, health and safety, fire safety, accessibility and other H&S related management procedures.

Be the Designated Premises Supervisor (DPS) ensuring all licensing objectives are met including the Premises Licence, PRS and others where appropriate. To maintain positive relationships with licensing and local authorities and to ensure the fulfilment of all licensing conditions and other statutory regulations.

Management of the Major Incident Plan and Business Continuity Plan. Working with the local counter terrorism authority team and helping identify and manage all associated risks by implementation of a risk register for New Century.

Management of the security and crowd management contract by leading on procuring equipment for a full security system and installation by tender.

Maintenance - Working with our property management & facilities management teams to ensure the venue is kept in good condition, arranging repairs when necessary, arranging surveys for the venue & maintenance of all technical equipment.

Sustainability - We care about the impact New Century has on the environment; people & planet are at the heart of our brand. We like to be forward thinking when making decisions regarding the materials we use on site for events. We evaluate how events are curated using transport/equipment, assessing how we can reduce the impact these have on the environment. You will work with our Business Manager to record and check these details to continually improve how environmentally sustainable we are.

Leadership of Events and Technical teams - Source the external talent we need to build our events, technical, delivery and sales teams. Create and deliver an events programme providing leadership to these teams.

Organisational Culture - Championing effective cross team working throughout the whole of New Century to deliver commercial, visitor experience and operational targets. To maintain positive company culture, you must communicate effectively, develop and maintain strong team relationships and recognise employee achievements and contributions.

Training & Development - Have a passion for people to help team members progress and develop to reach their potential. You’ll also lead, mentor and motivate the venue team, ensuring staff are trained to meet the high standards expected of New Century.

Relationship Management - Build relationships with the wider local and national community to build partnerships for ticketed gigs & events and help build awareness and champion the New Century brand. You’ll need to be forward thinking, using our common goal of accelerating the venue’s performance as a priority.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

PRACTICAL COMPETENCIES

ESSENTIAL

Computer Literacy (intermediate excel, word & publishing software)

Language, literacy & numeracy skills

Ability to write thorough event plans, risk assessments and method statements

DESIRABLE

Knowledge of Mac software

Knowledge of all GSuite applications

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

ESSENTIAL

Excellent communication & influencing skills

Planning & organising

Proven leadership skills

Team player

Ability to work under pressure

Motivator/Self Motivator

Adaptability

Patience & caring

A commitment to championing diversity & inclusion in the workplace

DESIRABLE

A creative mind to bring new & exciting events to New Century

Innovative outlook

Confidence as an ambassador & public communicator

Ability to remain adaptable & flexible at all times

EXPERIENCE

ESSENTIAL

A passion for events & event venue management

Substantial experience in managing both large & small-scale venues

Extensive Health & Safety knowledge within the events industry

The financial & business acumen to contribute to New Century’s strategic planning, annual budget and resources cycle

DESIRABLE

A passion in contemporary culture, particularly in theatre, dance, music, comedy and community focused events

Previous experience in a marketing environment

Proven ability of working in a demanding & busy role

A passion for setting and consistently maintaining high standards with a keen eye for detail

Emotional intelligence & appreciation of how to champion cross team collaborative working in an environment that is both creative & commercial

Workplace First Aid Certificate

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

DESIRABLE