Venue Manager

About 229

Launched in 2007, 229 is a unique multi-purpose entertainment venue that has hosted many gigs, club nights, awards ceremonies, comedy and fashion events, gala dinners and weekend festivals.

229 is independent, embracing a broad stylistic approach to music. From grassroots discovery to arena-level underplays, we support both emerging talent, touring bands and established artists, providing quality production, a safe and compliant environment and a highly professional and dedicated team to manage. 229 is open and inclusive with no limitations. Our diverse music and cultural programme reach a wide range of International communities based in and around London, giving the diaspora a space in which to celebrate their culture.

229 is housed at International Students House, a vibrant student centre offering accommodation, social and support services for resident and non-resident British and overseas students.

The Venue operations comprise of three licensed areas including Venue 1, Venue 2 and The Thirsty Scholar Bar, all located at the Great Portland Street site and each with their designated bar areas. 229 benefits from a Premises License enabling the provision of Regulated Entertainment and the sale of alcohol: Sun-Wed until 00.00, Thurs until 1 am and Fri - Sat until 3 am.

Additional conference meetings and events space is marketed and sold under the ISH Venues brand. 229 and ISH Venues work together to promote the venues making the role diverse and collaborative to source the best events and ensure that our spaces are fully utilised.

Profits from 229 and ISH Venues support our charity, a history which began in 1917 and today provides financial needs and well-being of students from low socioeconomic backgrounds.

Our vision to transform the futures of students from around the globe, by providing a safe community that fosters international friendship and positive change remains as vital now as it did over 100 years ago.

Job Outline

The Venue Manager will be responsible for the successful delivery of a varied and culturally diverse events programme. The role will oversee the venue operations and licensed activities, managing processes and procedures. The Venue Manager will drive; sales, show advancing, venue marketing and financial reconciliation. Building strong relationships with local and national promoters, agents, artist management and bands is key and also to develop and promoting 229’s own live music programme. Working closely and harmoniously with all the departments at International Students House to maximise profitability and to support our charitable aims. The average working week is 40 hours combining daytime office and evening event work. We are a seven-day operation and working days vary depending on the business needs. Evening and weekend work is required for this role. Overtime is taken as time off in lieu.

Essential Experience

A love and passion for the live music/events business.

Substantial experience as an Assistant or Venue/Event Manager in a relevant venue or organisation.

Proven track record of successfully delivering high-value and high-profile events.

Previous experience in booking, promoting and working with promoters, agents, bands and artists.

Knowledge of ticketing partnerships and ticketing administration.

Effective leadership and communication skills (both written and verbal) and a positive teamwork ethic.

Ability to build and sustain effective relationships with various teams and stakeholders both internal and external.

Strong commitment to providing excellent customer service.

Ability to maintain a positive and professional attitude, representing the venue in a confident manner and dealing with pressurised situations with tact and diplomacy.

Good administrative skills and computer literacy in Excel & Office and venue booking software.

An understanding of and commitment to equal opportunities and diversity.

An enthusiastic approach and willingness to work.

Flexibility to work irregular hours. (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

Desirable

A Personal License holder.

Understanding of H&S, event safety management and risk management.

First Aid at Work qualification.

Interest or experience in sound, lighting and event production.

An understanding of bars and catering operations.

Knowledge of security (SIA) responsibilities.

What's in it for you?:

20 days holiday (plus bank holidays). You are expected to be available for NYE, Halloween and some bank holidays, Christmas is downtime.

A contributory pension scheme of 6% of salary with 19% employer contribution.

A £2.75 food allowance per shift is given for use in the catering facilities.

After the probationary period of 3 months, an interest-free loan is available for an annual travel card.

Inclusion in a company-sponsored health cash plan after successful completion of probation.

We value our diversity and welcome applicants from all background. You will be required to provide proof fo your right to work and live in the UK. Interviews will take place on a rolling basis and the role may be closed early if a suitable applicant is found prior to the closing date.