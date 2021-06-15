Venue & Promoter Partnerships, East Coast

ABOUT US

DICE is the world’s most-loved discovery and ticketing platform for live shows and live streams,

delivering exclusive, high-quality entertainment to fans across the world.

We connect fans and creators with our technology, working closely with the best artists, promoters

and venues in music and culture. Our partners include Avant Gardner in New York, Primavera Sound

in Barcelona, and Pitchfork Festival in Paris.

DICE is a place for people who are ambitious, humble and talented. For those who want to learn at

pace and have a true passion for music and culture. Our original HQ is in London, we are building a

second HQ in New York, and we have teams in LA, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Mumbai and Samara.

And now, we’re looking for a Venue & Promoter Partnerships specialist to join the team in New York.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Identify, pitch, negotiate & close partnerships with the best venues and promoters on the east coast

coast Educate your existing network of live industry contacts on all things DICE

Maintain and grow a pipeline of leads, conducting regular calls, meetings & check-ins to get the deal done

the deal done Meet and exceed monthly, quarterly, and annual sales goals

Report on individual sales performance, including but not limited to activities, pipelines, forecasts, meeting notes

forecasts, meeting notes Collaborate with account management & operations to ensure a smooth handoff of deals, delivering the best partner experience possible

delivering the best partner experience possible Gather and communicate partner needs & feedback to the Product, Sales Operations & Marketing teams to aid in feature prioritization, B2B Marketing Materials

YOUR SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE