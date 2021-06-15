Venue & Promoter Partnerships, West Coast

ABOUT US
DICE is the world’s most-loved discovery and ticketing platform for live shows and live streams,
delivering exclusive, high-quality entertainment to fans across the world.
We connect fans and creators with our technology, working closely with the best artists, promoters
and venues in music and culture. Our partners include Avant Gardner in New York, Primavera Sound
in Barcelona, and Pitchfork Festival in Paris.
DICE is a place for people who are ambitious, humble and talented. For those who want to learn at
pace and have a true passion for music and culture. Our original HQ is in London, we are building a
second HQ in New York, and we have teams in LA, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Mumbai and Samara.
And now, we’re looking for a Venue & Promoter Partnerships specialist to join the team in Los
Angeles.
WHAT YOU’LL DO
- Identify, pitch, negotiate & close partnerships with the best venues and promoters on the west coast
- Educate your existing network of live industry contacts on all things DICE
- Maintain and grow a pipeline of leads, conducting regular calls, meetings & check-ins to get the deal done
- Meet and exceed monthly, quarterly, and annual sales goals
- Report on individual sales performance, including but not limited to activities, pipelines, forecasts, meeting notes
- Collaborate with account management & operations to ensure a smooth handoff of deals, delivering the best partner experience possible
- Gather and communicate partner needs & feedback to the Product, Sales Operations & Marketing teams to aid in feature prioritization, B2B Marketing Materials
YOUR SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Preferred 3 years of experience in live music, working directly with venues, promoters, festivals or agents
- Proven sales acumen and commercial awareness -- doing deals should get you out of bed in the morning
- Impeccable pitching & presentation skills -- you should be comfortable making a deck and confidently presenting to a room full of strangers
- Comfort while working under pressure, with a high degree of adaptability and flexibility in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment
- Highly charismatic & outgoing personality is a must -- you are out and participating in local culture any chance you get. You’re the friend who brings everyone together.
- Ability to travel to key West Coast cities for meetings as needed
- Experience working in sales management tools such as Salesforce or Pipedrive is a huge plus