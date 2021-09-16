VENUES LIAISON & EVENT REPRESENTATIVE

Job Description
Are you experienced in booking and organising live music events? Are you keen to help
shape the output and direction of some of the UK’s most exciting grassroots music
venues? Would you like to be part of one of the country’s leading independent promoters
and event companies, then read on...
We are looking for an enthusiastic member of the team to assist across the
management of our Grassroots Music Venue portfolio and be a key member of our Event
Representative team.
Responsibilities include:
• Managing the venue’s event diaries to create a varied, diverse and exciting roster of
events.
• Negotiating rental deals to meet monthly and annual targets.
• Producing pre-event production advances for technical staff.
• Professionally liaising with Promoters, Tour Managers, and artists, on a daily basis.
• Working with the onsite venue teams to ensure all shows are delivered to the highest
of standards.
• Producing regular financial reports for senior management.
• Creating ticketing listings for all venue events across our ticketing agencies.
• Delivering weekly ticketing reports both internally and to hirers.
• Accurately managing budgets and hire fees as well as raising invoices and ensuring
payment.
• Build physical and digital assets, and utilise the venues social media accounts and
mailing lists to engage and build audiences
• Update and maintain the event listings on the venue websites.
• Day-to-Day operational tasks and dealing with customer queries.
• Event Representative – Being the main onsite point of contact between artist and
venue across multiple events around the UK.
• Flexibility for occasional weekend and regular set evening work throughout the year
(managing events/shows)
• Artist Liaison and / or Stage Managing operations throughout our festival
programmes.
Personal requirements:
• This job would suit someone with 2 years experience in producing live events, either
operating as an independent promoter or on behalf of a promotions company or
venue.
• Previous direct experience of the entire process of booking, organising, and delivering
a live music event.
• Experience taking responsibility for strict budgets and confidently operating without
assistance.
• An impeccable attention to detail.
• Great at managing time, able to divide time between tasks effectively and prioritise
when needed.
• A team player, willing to work flexibly to tackle the company’s focus on any given day.
• An understanding of the needs of live touring musicians.
• A proficient understanding of artist and venue technical specifications and
requirements.
• Experience in administrative duties.
• Proficient with Microsoft Office suite and social media.
• Proficient with Adobe Creative suite (preferred).
• Experience with event ticketing.
• Passionate about music – an active gig goer and possesses knowledge of the roster
of acts and events FORM / One Inch Badge / Rockfeedback produce.
• Flexibility for weekend and evening work throughout the year.
• Clean driving licence (preferred).
• Availability for occasional travel around the UK from time to time on tours for
upwards of 14+ days at a time (travel, accommodation and per-diems provided).
Benefits & Rewards:
• FORM is a company going through a period of rapid growth and you will be a pivotal
part in a growing venue portfolio department.
• Competitive salary based on experience.
• You’ll be working at the heart of some of the biggest events in the UK, selling
thousands of tickets a year.
About Us
We are FORM, an event promotions and production company based in Brighton
and London that brings together historic UK concert promoters One Inch Badge
and Rockfeedback. We promote over 700 live shows a year across a broad range
of mediums and genres. Our music programme includes events for such artists
as Father John Misty, Flume, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Glass Animals,
Billy Nomates, Brian Wilson, Mogwai, Nils Frahm, Joan Armatrading, Oh Sees,
and many more. Our festivals include: Pitchfork Music Festival London, Mutations
Festival, Visions and the Wave Podcast Festival.
Find out more at our websites:
formpresents.com // oneinchbadge.co // rockfeedback.com // pitchforkmusicfestival.co.uk // mutationsfestival.com // visionsfestival.com