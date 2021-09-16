VENUES LIAISON & EVENT REPRESENTATIVE

Job Description

Are you experienced in booking and organising live music events? Are you keen to help

shape the output and direction of some of the UK’s most exciting grassroots music

venues? Would you like to be part of one of the country’s leading independent promoters

and event companies, then read on...

We are looking for an enthusiastic member of the team to assist across the

management of our Grassroots Music Venue portfolio and be a key member of our Event

Representative team.

Responsibilities include:

• Managing the venue’s event diaries to create a varied, diverse and exciting roster of

events.

• Negotiating rental deals to meet monthly and annual targets.

• Producing pre-event production advances for technical staff.

• Professionally liaising with Promoters, Tour Managers, and artists, on a daily basis.

• Working with the onsite venue teams to ensure all shows are delivered to the highest

of standards.

• Producing regular financial reports for senior management.

• Creating ticketing listings for all venue events across our ticketing agencies.

• Delivering weekly ticketing reports both internally and to hirers.

• Accurately managing budgets and hire fees as well as raising invoices and ensuring

payment.

• Build physical and digital assets, and utilise the venues social media accounts and

mailing lists to engage and build audiences

• Update and maintain the event listings on the venue websites.

• Day-to-Day operational tasks and dealing with customer queries.

• Event Representative – Being the main onsite point of contact between artist and

venue across multiple events around the UK.

• Flexibility for occasional weekend and regular set evening work throughout the year

(managing events/shows)

• Artist Liaison and / or Stage Managing operations throughout our festival

programmes.

Personal requirements:

• This job would suit someone with 2 years experience in producing live events, either

operating as an independent promoter or on behalf of a promotions company or

venue.

• Previous direct experience of the entire process of booking, organising, and delivering

a live music event.

• Experience taking responsibility for strict budgets and confidently operating without

assistance.

• An impeccable attention to detail.

• Great at managing time, able to divide time between tasks effectively and prioritise

when needed.

• A team player, willing to work flexibly to tackle the company’s focus on any given day.

• An understanding of the needs of live touring musicians.

• A proficient understanding of artist and venue technical specifications and

requirements.

• Experience in administrative duties.

• Proficient with Microsoft Office suite and social media.

• Proficient with Adobe Creative suite (preferred).

• Experience with event ticketing.

• Passionate about music – an active gig goer and possesses knowledge of the roster

of acts and events FORM / One Inch Badge / Rockfeedback produce.

• Flexibility for weekend and evening work throughout the year.

• Clean driving licence (preferred).

• Availability for occasional travel around the UK from time to time on tours for

upwards of 14+ days at a time (travel, accommodation and per-diems provided).

Benefits & Rewards:

• FORM is a company going through a period of rapid growth and you will be a pivotal

part in a growing venue portfolio department.

• Competitive salary based on experience.

• You’ll be working at the heart of some of the biggest events in the UK, selling

thousands of tickets a year.

About Us

We are FORM, an event promotions and production company based in Brighton

and London that brings together historic UK concert promoters One Inch Badge

and Rockfeedback. We promote over 700 live shows a year across a broad range

of mediums and genres. Our music programme includes events for such artists

as Father John Misty, Flume, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Glass Animals,

Billy Nomates, Brian Wilson, Mogwai, Nils Frahm, Joan Armatrading, Oh Sees,

and many more. Our festivals include: Pitchfork Music Festival London, Mutations

Festival, Visions and the Wave Podcast Festival.

Find out more at our websites:

formpresents.com // oneinchbadge.co // rockfeedback.com // pitchforkmusicfestival.co.uk // mutationsfestival.com // visionsfestival.com