Video Commissioner, Warner Records

A little bit about our team:

Warner Records is home to some of the most ground-breaking and exciting artists in the world, including Dua Lipa, Foals, Nines, Royal Blood, Mist, Pa Salieu, Griff, JC Stewart and many more. We are an ambitious, close-knit team who are passionate about music, developing talent and breaking artists. The video team are responsible for commissioning incredible music videos and content across the roster, they collaborate closely with Marketing, A&R and Digital to bring music to life through visuals that resonate with audiences by developing unique stories around our artists and creating cultural moments.

Why this could be your next big break:

Warner Records has re-emerged as one of the most exciting labels in the UK with huge recent domestic artist success, and we are looking for a creative and innovative Video Commissioner to join this ambitious label. In this role you will commission music videos and content for a wide variety of developing and established acts on the label, and oversee the production process from start to finish.

Here you’ll get to:

Be a key member of the visual-content team responsible for generating music videos and visual content of extremely high creative standards that leads, enhances, builds and develops artist campaigns and careers.

Work collaboratively and directly with artists, management and departments across labels to produce content that is successful on all media platforms and represents the respective creativity of the artists.

Become an ambassador and a key point of contact for the label within production industry & content partners

Working across multiple genres, you will manage the entire process of video and content including production, budget, scheduling and delivery.

About you:

You will have relationships with talented directors and production companies

You are ambitious about discovering new talent

You have an intuitive skill for marrying the right director with the right artist

You have big ideas and a can do attitude

A great attention to detail when managing budgets, timelines and deadlines

Previous experience in video commissioning or video production

About us:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

