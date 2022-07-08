About Us

As one of the UK’s most prolific live entertainment promoters, Kilimanjaro live will deliver over 700

tours and events in 2022 including Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli, Live at Chelsea, Simply Red, Hans

Zimmer, Craig David, Phoebe Bridges and Stereophonics. Kilimanjaro also takes a proactive approach

to the development of new acts and talent. Now seeking a VIP and Hospitality coordinator to

administer the delivery VIP packages offered as part of Kilimanjaro’s tours and events. The VIP and

Hospitality coordinator will be responsible for setting up the packages for sale, writing descriptions,

and fulfilling the packages to the customer.

We are a company that values diversity and are committed to providing equal opportunity to every

application we receive, recruiting on merit only.

Job Description

Under the instruction of the promoter, build proposals and costings for potential VIP, hospitality or added value packages for tours, festivals and shows.

Assist the ticketing team in setting allocations and putting packages on-sale.

Create marketing assets for packages, including copywriting, briefing creative and sourcing images to ensure the best possible marketing materials are created for the packages.

Oversee the customer journey on event websites to ensure the best service to My VIP Ticket customers.

Monitor and report sales for all VIP, Hospitality or added value packages.

Update and keep accurate budgets for all VIP packages on -sale.

Prepare financial settlements for completed tours, shows or festivals, log invoices and complete reconciliation.

Research, source and maintain relationships with suppliers including but not limited to merchandisers, venues and caterers.

Administer the fulfilment of VIP and Hospitality packages, including but not limited to the sourcing of merchandise, staffing and equipment related to VIP, overseeing the on the day logistics for the packages and ensure a smooth customer experience.

Advance the fulfilment of VIP and hospitality packages ensuring customers are sent accurate information in good time ahead of shows.

Oversee the VIP customer experience end to end to ensure good level of service.

Follow up on all VIP enquiries, makes and take sales calls, and manage bookings that come directly via the office.

Drive sales for all VIP, Hospitality and added value packages via online listings, marketing initiatives and affiliate networks

Attend shows and events to oversee the fulfilment of packages

Our ideal candidate will possess the following

1-2 years of experience in a similar role.

A talent for customer facing relations with a can-do attitude and lots of enthusiasm.

Previous experience in Hospitality in an events role.

Knowledge and passion for the live events industry.

Accuracy and exceptional attention to detail.

Ability to maintain effective communication with multiple departments internally and externally.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple deadlines.

Calm under pressure and when dealing with customers.

Strong organisational, interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal).

Good working knowledge of MS office and excellent knowledge using Excel for budgeting.

Experience with Adobe Creative Cloud programmes, specifically Photoshop and InDesign is a bonus.

Closing date: 5pm, Monday 22nd July 2022

Please send covering letter and CV, stating the role for which you’re apply to

careers@kilimanjarolive.co.uk