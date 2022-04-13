The Royal Albert Hall is an exciting and energising place to work. For over 150 years we have been inspiring artists and audiences worldwide with the magic of this iconic building; creating life-enriching, unforgettable experiences for everyone.

We are seeking an inspirational Visitor Services Manager who will manage our Steward, Supervisor and Duty Stewarding Manager teams who welcome and assist customers dealing with any seating queries or other issues as they arise. The Visitor Services Manager will focus on the day-to-day management as well as the development, training and ongoing recruitment of this large and diverse pool of talented individuals. You will ensure our team deliver exceptional customer service at all times through strong performance management, inspirational training, and an ability to nurture and bring out the best in people.

A key part of this position will be undertaking the role of Duty Manager for a diverse range of events. You will hold responsibility for the safety and welfare of all public, staff, visitors and the building, ensuring that the Hall’s licence conditions and reputation are upheld. Alongside a strong focus on safety and leadership, the Duty Manager is responsible for ensuring the standard of service offered to all our visitors including both customers and promoters is of the highest quality.

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience of managing and developing a large and diverse team of customer facing staff in a fast-paced environment. Your approach will inspire and motivate our team to deliver unforgettable experiences that reflect the Hall’s values and outstanding reputation. As one of our Duty Managers, you will have the gravitas and credibility to inspire confidence in others and make informed decisions in high-pressure situations.

To see the job description for more detailed information about this role, please use the apply button.

The closing date for all applications is 12 noon on Tuesday 3 May 2022.

Interviews are expected to take place week commencing 9 May 2022.

The Royal Albert Hall is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment in which everyone can thrive. We encourage candidates from cultures and backgrounds to apply.