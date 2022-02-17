VP Artist Development

Live shows make us feel good and we’re on a mission to get people out more.

The Vice President of Artist Development reports to the President of DICE. It’s a hugely influential global role in the entertainment industry and one that helps artists develop their most important revenue stream - live.

DICE is redefining live entertainment and is a place where you can be yourself, influence culture, and create work that you’re proud of. It’s a team of smart, passionate music lovers who are building amazing technology for fans, venues, promoters and artists.

About the role

You will be creating and executing a strategy for how DICE can provide huge value to artists.

You’ll be

Leading the Artist Group at DICE, developing and executing a strategy that enhances the live opportunities for artists

Cultivating relationships with the world's biggest and most exciting artists and their teams, and working with them directly to help grow their fanbase and their careers

Part of the DICE Web3 team that is creating new opportunities for artists

Actively creating the programmes that artists and their teams will use to build and develop their careers using DICE products and services

Serve as the voice of the artist community externally and internally, ensuring that artists are being best served by DICE

You are

Passionate, talented and humble - not one or two of these, all three

Someone who has never answered the question “what music do you like?” with “a bit of everything”

Actively responsible, if you say it you do it and you get stuck in. This is an impactful role but it’s hard, rewarding work

An experienced and respected leader who can spot, inspire and nurture their team

Comfortable under high amounts of pressure in a scale up environment that is rapidly growing

Able to develop strategy and balance using extensive data with trusting your gut.

Comfortable in learning something new every day

But above all, charismatic and outgoing. You will be meeting the world’s most talented artists every day

You’ll need

10+ years experience in a leadership role within the music industry

Experience managing teams, ideally across multiple territories and timezones

The owner of an enviable ‘rolodex’ of industry contacts (obviously not actually a rolodex)

Excellent commercial know-how

Experience using data and CRM tools like Salesforce to track and optimise your own and a team’s performance

Proven track record when it comes to both concepting and executing successful artist campaigns

World class presentation and communication skills

To be available to travel globally

About DICE

Our teams work from London, New York, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Paris and Milan. We’re building products that will revolutionise the industry for fans, artists and venues – and we’re growing fast. Read about our latest Series C funding and what’s next for DICE.

We know that having a variety of perspectives makes us a better company – it's why we strongly encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. Find out how we're creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive DICE.

Our benefits

Unlimited vacation

Private healthcare

401k, FSA and HSA

Application process

Our process usually involves a quick chat on the phone, a portfolio review or task and a couple of interviews where you’ll meet the people you’ll work with. We’ll keep you fully informed along the way.

For information on how we use your data, please view our Candidate Privacy Policy