VP Artist Development

The Vice President of Artist Development reports to the President of DICE. It’s a hugely influential global role in the entertainment industry and one that helps artists develop their most important revenue stream - live.
DICE is redefining live entertainment and is a place where you can be yourself, influence culture, and create work that you’re proud of. It’s a team of smart, passionate music lovers who are building amazing technology for fans, venues, promoters and artists.
About the role
You will be creating and executing a strategy for how DICE can provide huge value to artists.
You’ll be
- Leading the Artist Group at DICE, developing and executing a strategy that enhances the live opportunities for artists
- Cultivating relationships with the world's biggest and most exciting artists and their teams, and working with them directly to help grow their fanbase and their careers
- Part of the DICE Web3 team that is creating new opportunities for artists
- Actively creating the programmes that artists and their teams will use to build and develop their careers using DICE products and services
- Serve as the voice of the artist community externally and internally, ensuring that artists are being best served by DICE
You are
- Passionate, talented and humble - not one or two of these, all three
- Someone who has never answered the question “what music do you like?” with “a bit of everything”
- Actively responsible, if you say it you do it and you get stuck in. This is an impactful role but it’s hard, rewarding work
- An experienced and respected leader who can spot, inspire and nurture their team
- Comfortable under high amounts of pressure in a scale up environment that is rapidly growing
- Able to develop strategy and balance using extensive data with trusting your gut.
- Comfortable in learning something new every day
- But above all, charismatic and outgoing. You will be meeting the world’s most talented artists every day
You’ll need
- 10+ years experience in a leadership role within the music industry
- Experience managing teams, ideally across multiple territories and timezones
- The owner of an enviable ‘rolodex’ of industry contacts (obviously not actually a rolodex)
- Excellent commercial know-how
- Experience using data and CRM tools like Salesforce to track and optimise your own and a team’s performance
- Proven track record when it comes to both concepting and executing successful artist campaigns
- World class presentation and communication skills
- To be available to travel globally
About DICE
Our teams work from London, New York, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Paris and Milan. We’re building products that will revolutionise the industry for fans, artists and venues – and we’re growing fast. Read about our latest Series C funding and what’s next for DICE.
We know that having a variety of perspectives makes us a better company – it's why we strongly encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. Find out how we're creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive DICE.
Our benefits
Unlimited vacation
Private healthcare
401k, FSA and HSA
Application process
Our process usually involves a quick chat on the phone, a portfolio review or task and a couple of interviews where you’ll meet the people you’ll work with. We’ll keep you fully informed along the way.
