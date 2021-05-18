ABOUT US

DICE is the world’s most-loved discovery and ticketing platform for live shows and live streams, delivering exclusive, high-quality entertainment to fans across the world.

We connect fans and creators with our technology, working closely with the best artists, promoters and venues in music and culture. Our partners include Avant Gardner in New York, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, and Pitchfork Festival in Paris.

DICE is a place for people who are ambitious, humble and talented. For those who want to learn at pace and have a true passion for music and culture. Our original HQ is in London, we are building a second HQ in New York, and we have teams in LA, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Mumbai and Samara.

Reporting into the CFO, we’re looking for a commercially minded VP of Operations to lead and oversee the global strategy and execution for operational efficiency and delivery at DICE.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

Lead the operational delivery strategy for partners and fans across all markets.

Build on our existing playbook and provide the resources and tools to new territory teams to enable them to develop upon our market-leading fan and partner proposition at a hyper-local level.

Work with the product team to inform the roadmap planning and prioritisation of deliverables for our fan and partner proposition.

Deliver cross-functional and strategic operational projects

Using data, determine the resources and team headcount required to deliver an effective roll-out of DICE’s market offering.

Conduct competitor analysis to support the wider expansion strategies.

Leverage knowledge of the DICE platform and industry best practices to provide excellent consultative support.

Work cross-functionally with central teams to ensure new market operational efficiency.

YOUR SKILLS & EXPERIENCE