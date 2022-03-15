Live shows make us feel good. They’re a time to hang with our friends, discover new artists or lose ourselves on a dancefloor. We’re on a mission to bring all of this to more fans, more often – and that’s where you come in.

We’re looking for a VP of Ticketing Operations to join the team in New York and ensure our ticketing strategy supports the company’s rapid growth in North America.

At DICE, you’ll be part of the company that’s redefining live entertainment. It’s a place where you can be yourself, influence the culture, and create work that you’re proud of.

About the role

Reporting to the President & Global VP of Operations, the VP of Ticketing Operations will oversee the strategy and execution for operational efficiency and delivery.

You’ll be

Working with the Global Operations team to lead the operational delivery strategy for partners across all markets in North America.

Providing regular, accurate reports and forecasts to the Global VP of Operations, which will include detailed and insightful commentary on territory performance, forecasts and team KPIs.

Working with the Global Operations team and Head of Account Management for North America to inform the roadmap planning and prioritisation of deliverables for our partner proposition.

Using data to determine the resources and team headcount required to deliver an effective roll-out of DICE’s market offering.

Leveraging knowledge of the DICE platform and industry best practices to provide excellent consultative support.

Working cross-functionally with central teams to ensure new market operational efficiency.

You are

Passionate, humble and talented.

A fan of music and culture.

Actively responsible.

Commercially minded.

A clear and transparent decision-maker who uses logic and data to prioritise and drive change.

Extremely organised and can manage multiple high priority projects simultaneously and successfully.

You need

Proven track record in a leadership role driving operations at an executive level within a high growth scale-up (preferably with a renowned fast-growing business).

Experience translating and interpreting vision, strategy and objectives into deliverables that are clearly understood by others.

Industry experience as a leader overseeing post-sales teams, driving partner retention and fostering meaningful partner relationships.

To have the skills to create an inclusive culture of continuous learning through the giving and receiving of constructive feedback, mentoring and coaching.

Live events and/or ticketing experience.

About DICE

Our teams work from London, New York, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Paris and Milan. We’re building products that will revolutionise the industry for fans, artists and venues – and we’re growing fast. Read about our latest Series C funding and what’s next for DICE.

We know that having a variety of perspectives makes us a better company – it's why we strongly encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply. Find out how we're creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive DICE.

Our benefits

Unlimited vacation

Private healthcare

401k, FSA and HSA