VP Sales, North America

ABOUT US

DICE is the world’s most-loved discovery and ticketing platform for live shows and live streams, delivering exclusive, high-quality entertainment to fans across the world.

We bring fans and creators together with our technology, working closely with the best artists, promoters and venues in music and culture.

DICE is a place for people who are ambitious, humble and talented. For those who want to learn at pace and have a true passion for music and culture. Our HQ is in London, we have teams in New York, LA, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Mumbai and Samara. You can read more about what we’ve been up to here in our recent Forbes and Rolling Stone articles.

And now, we’re looking for a VP Sales to join the DICE team in New York.

THE ROLE AND TEAM

The VP of Sales will take ownership for driving revenue and growth across DICE’s sales team in North America, which is currently split across New York and Los Angeles, with support from our central Sales Ops team in London.

We are looking for somebody who is an excellent leader and coach, who can help the team reach peak performance while acting strategically to help them achieve our revenue goals.

To be effective in this role you must be ready to enter an extremely competitive market, at a time in our business when we are in a ‘scale up’ phase with high targets and big ambitions.

Our primary partner type is medium to large (250 to 11,000 capacity) venues in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, with further US cities on our roadmap. Experience and relationships within this industry isn’t essential but would be an advantage.

We are looking for a well-rounded and ambitious VP of Sales who is able to adapt as both our market share and market offering grows.

This role will report directly to the US Managing Director, and will be a key member of the Leadership team in the US.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Sales Strategy: Develop and implement the commercial strategy in North America

Leadership: Lead and manage the sales team across both the NYC and Los Angeles offices

Partnerships: Source and sign the biggest partnerships

Process Optimisation: Work with our Sales Operations team to optimise our sales cycle

Recruitment, Training & Development: Hire and develop a world class sales team

Culture: Represent the DICE culture publicly

YOUR SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Sales Leadership: 5+ years leading a sales function selling to SMB or Enterprise clients.

5+ years leading a sales function selling to SMB or Enterprise clients. Growth: Demonstrated track record of exceeding revenue targets and growing a sales team from Series B+

Demonstrated track record of exceeding revenue targets and growing a sales team from Series B+ Strategy: You are a strategic thinker, you can be creative as well as analytical in your approach.

You are a strategic thinker, you can be creative as well as analytical in your approach. Leadership: You're comfortable building, training and retaining a team, and understand the power of effective leadership.

You're comfortable building, training and retaining a team, and understand the power of effective leadership. Sales : A stellar track record in navigating the full sales cycle of complex relationships, winning deals is something that gets you up in the morning and you love coaching others through the sales process.

: A stellar track record in navigating the full sales cycle of complex relationships, winning deals is something that gets you up in the morning and you love coaching others through the sales process. Communication: You’re a fantastic storyteller and have first-class communication skills. From email tone and delivering effective meetings to prompt follow-ups and clear opportunity mapping, you pride yourself in the speed and efficiency of your comms.

You’re a fantastic storyteller and have first-class communication skills. From email tone and delivering effective meetings to prompt follow-ups and clear opportunity mapping, you pride yourself in the speed and efficiency of your comms. Teamwork: We’re a global business and that means there are so many different people to learn from and collaborate with. You have strong experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams and recognise the art of strong teamwork.

We’re a global business and that means there are so many different people to learn from and collaborate with. You have strong experience in collaborating with cross-functional teams and recognise the art of strong teamwork. Reporting : Experience with Salesforce is a must as you’ll be responsible for managing your sales forecast and team using the platform.

: Experience with Salesforce is a must as you’ll be responsible for managing your sales forecast and team using the platform. Network: A bonus - from your experience within the industry, you’ll bring an extensive network of music industry contacts—venues, promoters and talent.

All applications are actively being reviewed as we begin the interview process now. Final closing date for applications is Friday 26th March 2021.