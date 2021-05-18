VP Sales, North America

ABOUT US

DICE is the world’s most-loved discovery and ticketing platform for live shows and live streams,delivering exclusive, high-quality entertainment to fans across the world.

We connect fans and creators with our technology, working closely with the best artists, promoters and venues in music and culture. Our partners include Avant Gardner in New York, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, and Pitchfork Festival in Paris.

DICE is a place for people who are ambitious, humble and talented. For those who want to learn atpace and have a true passion for music and culture. Our original HQ is in London, we are building a second HQ in New York, and we have teams in LA, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Mumbai and Samara.

And now, we’re looking for a VP Sales to join the DICE team in New York.

THE ROLE AND TEAM

The VP of Sales will take ownership for driving revenue and growth across DICE’s sales team in North America, which is currently split across New York and Los Angeles, with support from our central Sales Ops team in London.

We are looking for somebody who is an excellent leader and coach, who can help the team reach peak performance while acting strategically to help them achieve our revenue goals.

To be effective in this role you must be ready to enter an extremely competitive market, at a time in our business when we are in a ‘scale up’ phase with high targets and big ambitions.

Our primary partner type is medium to large (250 to 11,000 capacity) venues in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, with further US cities on our roadmap. Experience and relationships within this industry isn’t essential but would be an advantage.

We are looking for a well-rounded and ambitious VP of Sales who is able to adapt as both our market share and market offering grows.

This role will report directly to the US Managing Director, and will be a key member of the Leadership team in the US.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Sales Strategy: Develop and implement the commercial strategy in North America

Leadership: Lead and manage the sales team across both the NYC and Los Angeles offices

Partnerships: Source and sign the biggest partnerships

Process Optimisation: Work with our Sales Operations team to optimise our sales cycle

Recruitment, Training & Development: Hire and develop a world class sales team

Culture: Represent the DICE culture publicly

