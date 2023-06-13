Join the award winning ISM campaigning for musicians

Central London – Website and Insights Manager



Permanent and Full Time – circa £35K - £40K



The award winning ISM is the professional membership body for musicians. We are now looking for a highly effective and dynamic website professional to manage all aspects of the ISM website including development work.The role covers content and design as well as analytics to deliver a great user experience to promote the ISM and its services to the whole of the music sector.

The ISM has seen considerable growth in recent years, with a current membership of over 11,000 professional musicians. The ISM is known for its excellent services such as legal advice and counselling as well as campaigning and professional development.

You will be able to demonstrate significant effectiveness in connection with all aspects of website management and with expertise in how to deliver an engaging and inspiring website to promote growth. You will have a minimum of five years’ website experience who is happy to go the extra mile to promote the ISM as well as having excellent written skills and brand awareness.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are based in Bayswater, London. At the present time we are working to a hybrid model, working at least three days a week in the office.

For a full job description for this role please visit https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to membership@ism.org and join us in supporting the music sector at this critical time.



Closing date is Monday 10 July at 9.30. Interviews will take place as and when applications are received.