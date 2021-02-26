YouTube Account & Channel Manager (Catalogue Recordings)

Join BMG’s Digital Sales team!

We are looking for a YouTube Channel & Account Manager to join our growing Digital department in London.

You will be responsible for…

Working with and across internal teams, artists/managements and other content specialists for catalogue recordings repertoire

You will specifically ensure the best YouTube set up for the artists we work with, managing all aspects of channel management including: ideation, content programming, posting, community, metadata optimization and audience management as well as monetization, together with our YouTube CMS team

Active pitching and managing the relationship with the YouTube Music Catalogue teams

Work closely with Catalogue Digital Marketing team to maximize opportunities & social strategies to grow playlist engagement

Regular reporting of insights & trends to internal teams and artist managements

Provide health checks and identify new ways to market & grow global catalog priorities

Responsible for managing the creation of marketing assets (banners, info/end cards etc.) with creative team

You will be part of the global YouTube team working on best practices and group projects

This role will provide a unique opportunity to experiment with your own creative ideas about how to drive consumer behavior in the digital space

Your Profile.

Digital native with a commercial and analytical mind: passionate YouTube and/or digital platform expert with detailed knowledge about YouTube (e.g. content strategy, channel management, analytics, etc.)

Ability to multi-task, ensure meticulous attention to detail, manage multiple priorities and work well under pressure within demanding timeframes

2-5 years of relevant experience

A general understanding of the role of metadata, platform algorithms and the effect on content discovery/monetization

Strong communicator who is confident to build collaborative relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Deep knowledge of building audiences in a digital environment

Love for music (especially catalogue!) and a general understanding of subcultures

Ability and appetite to consistently learn and adopt

It’s a plus if you also have content creation and video editing skills.

Now, what's in it for you?

25 days annual leave plus 3 days between Christmas & New Year

Subsidised gym membership

Private Health Insurance

Competitive pension scheme

Annual gig allowance

Artist showcases

Cycle to work scheme

Season Ticket Loan

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Give As You Earn Scheme

Flexible working environment

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment (Currently virtual!)

What you should know about us.

Founded in 2008, BMG is already the world’s fourth biggest music publisher and the first new global player in the recordings business in decades. BMG’s pitch is unique – a relentless focus on fairness and transparency and service to its artist and songwriter clients.

BMG’s 19 offices across 12 core music markets now represent over 3m songs and recordings, and thousands of artists and songwriters attracted by its fresh approach which now includes production music, film and books as well as music publishing and recordings.

BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the broadcaster RTL Group, the trade book publisher Penguin Random House and the magazine publisher Gruner + Jahr. With its multi-platform perspective, integrated technology platform and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with.

We are committed to equal employment opportunity, so all applicants will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation.

We are easily able to provide reasonable adjustments to ensure you are able to perform to your full potential, so if you would benefit from this during the application or interview process; please send an e-mail to career.uk@bmg.com and let us know the nature of the request.

We are happy to discuss the possibility of reduced hours, remote working, flexible start and finish times, or compressed hours. We can’t always accommodate every request, but we do promise not to judge you for asking.



It is really important to us that our staff are paid fairly and proportionately so as such we are proud to be an accredited London Living Wage employer.