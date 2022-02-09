10K Projects appoints Tony Talamo and Zach Friedman as co-presidents

10K Projects founder and CEO Elliot Grainge has announced that Tony Talamo and Zach Friedman (pictured) have been named co-presidents.

The LA-based label launched the careers of Trippie Redd, Internet Money, Iann Dior, 6ix9ine, Surfaces, and others.

Friedman and Talamo, co-founders of Homemade Projects, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the label, including A&R, marketing, publicity and creative.

The co-presidents will report directly to Grainge. Under the terms of the deal, Grainge has acquired the Homemade Projects label.

10K Projects is distributed via Universal Music Group’s independent distribution division, Virgin Music.

The deal also includes an investment by Grainge into Homemade Projects’ other verticals, including its influencer/talent management agency, merchandise operation and its digital marketing agency, which has worked to break songs and develop artists on the 10K roster, as well as Homemade Projects’ own artists including COIN, Salem Ilese, WizTheMc and Peach Tree Rascals.

Having them run the day-to-day operations of 10K is something that will help us continue to grow the label without breaking stride Elliot Grainge

“Zach and Tony have built Homemade Projects into an independent powerhouse in an incredibly short period of time,” said Elliot Grainge. “In just two years they have an impressive track record of identifying and nurturing talent and they’ve played a major role in our successes at 10K via their digital marketing expertise. Having them run the day-to-day operations of 10K is something that will help us continue to grow the label without breaking stride.”

Tony Talamo and Zach Friedman said: “We have worked closely with Elliot and the entire team at 10K for more than two years now and already feel like part of the family. We’re excited to take on the increased responsibilities at our combined companies and continue to build 10K into the most successful independent record label in the business.”

10K has started the new year with Iann Dior’s album campaign for On To Better Things. Dior has 15 million monthly Spotify listeners.