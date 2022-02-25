10K Projects promotes Molly McLachlan to executive vice president of global marketing

10K Projects has promoted Molly McLachlan to executive vice president of global marketing. In her new role she will continue to oversee global marketing for the label and its artists.

During McLachlan’s tenure in international, 10K Projects has seen a nearly 200% increase in streams outside of the United States. The label also achieved its first No.1 single in the UK with Internet Money’s Lemonade, and Iann Dior became one of the most internationally streamed artists on the roster. McLachlan has also been spearheading the US introduction of the UK rapper Aitch, who is due to release his first album this year.

Zach Friedman, co-president of 10K Projects, said: “From the day Molly took on oversight of international at 10K, we saw an immediate positive effect on the success of our artists outside the United States. She continues to evangelize for our artists overseas in powerful ways and we are pleased to be able to offer her this expanded role at the label.”

McLachlan added: “I’m grateful for Zach, Tony and Elliot for giving me this opportunity to play a larger role in our artists’ global success stories and I’m lucky to have such a talented roster, who all work incredibly hard to achieve these tremendous accolades."