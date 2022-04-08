10K Projects promotes Sam Cohen to SVP of business development

10K Projects has promoted Sam Cohen to the position of senior vice president of business development at the label.

In his new role, Cohen will continue to work with the label’s roster of artists and will look to expand the label’s partnerships with creators.

“As the first hire at 10K Sam has a deep institutional knowledge of the label and our artists,” said Zach Friedman and Tony Talamo, co-presidents of 10K. “This new important role will enable him to continue to work with our artists, while he helps expand the label’s partnerships with other independent labels and artists.”

Founder and CEO of 10K Projects, Elliot Grainge, said: “Sam was employee number one at 10K Projects and he has played an important part in our success thus far. In his new role, Sam will continue to forge deals with creators that will ensure our continued growth, while working with our current artist roster as he has done since the inception of the label.”

Cohen joined 10K Projects in 2018 working closely with Grainge to build the label. He was previously director of artist marketing, where he worked with such 10K artists as Internet Money, Trippie Redd and Iann Dior. Prior to that Cohen was a club promoter in Los Angeles.

In addition to business development duties, Cohen will focus on 10K Ventures, the label’s recently launched initiative to back early-stage founders that integrate within the music ecosystem.

“Working closely with Elliot and now Zach and Tony these past four years at 10K has been incredibly rewarding,” said Cohen. “I’m looking forward to contributing to our success on an even greater level with this new, expanded position.”