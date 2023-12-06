10K Projects unveils key appointments

10K Projects has made appointments in its executive team.

Blake Brown-Grakal has been promoted to general counsel, Samuel Cohen has been promoted to the newly created role of general manager at the label, and Max Gore has been named chief financial officer.

“As we look forward to a new phase of growth at 10K, reinforcing our core executive team is crucial,” said Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of 10K Projects. “Max brings with him well over a decade of finance experience, the majority within the Warner system. Blake’s facility in communicating with artists and their teams on business matters has been a game-changer for us over these past three years. And Sam has been at 10K since the very beginning, helping to guide every chapter of our development at the label. This executive team helps position us for the future as we continue to break new ground at 10K.”

Blake Brown-Grakal joined 10K Projects in 2020 as associate director, business and legal affairs. Prior to that he was an associate at a boutique law firm in Los Angeles. He was a founding partner in Dream No More Studios, an immersive-virtual digital content creation company. He began his career as a drum tech and production manager with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band.

Samuel Cohen began his career at 10K in 2017 as an intern and one of the label’s first employees. Since then, he has served in a variety of positions in A&R, marketing and business development. In this newly created role, Cohen will oversee operations, human resources, and business development at the label.

For the past 10 years, Max Gore has held a variety of finance positions at Warner Music Group, most recently serving as vice president of finance & operations at WMX Media and Creative Content. He joined Warner as a Financial Planning Manager in the company’s London office in 2014. Max began his career in the music industry working in the royalty department at EMI Music.

All three executives will be based in 10K’s Los Angeles headquarters.

PHOTO: (L-R) Samuel Cohen, Blake Brown-Grakal, Max Gore. Photo by Joseph Morrison