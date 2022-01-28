'22 steps forward: Industry leaders reveal their hopes for 2022 - Pt 2

In the new issue of Music Week, we gather a selection of music industry leaders to ask the question, what is your biggest hope for 2022?

We've already published part 1, featuring BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo, Warner Music UK CEO Tony Harlow and more and today Parlophone A&R manager and Black Music Coalition executive committee member Komali Scott-Jones (above) heads up part 2. Read her wishe for the year ahead below, along with executives from across the industry, including YouTube Music's Dan Chalmers, TikTok's Paul Hourican, Warner Chappell's Amber Davis, Black Lives In Music's Charisse Beaumont and more.

Komali Scott-Jones, A&R manager, Parlophone: “I look forward to seeing the continued growing support for female identifying artists, music makers and execs across all sectors of the industry for 2022 and beyond. As an example, it was incredibly inspiring to see eight of the 10 BBC Sound Of 2022 long list being women.”

Dan Chalmers, director, YouTube Music, EMEA: “My hope is for more British artists to break globally.”

Taponeswa Mavunga, director of Africa, Sony Music UK: “For the industry to work closely with organisations such as the Black Music Coalition and Power Up to really make good of the black squares posted last June.”

Paul Hourican, head of music, TikTok: “My big hope for 2022 is that the whole music industry - and the live sector especially - can return to normal and we can all enjoy great music together again. For TikTok I hope we continue to be a big part of our artists journeys, helping them reach success both here and around the world.”

Charisse Beaumont, CEO, Black Lives In Music: “To see organisations actually take on the recommendations from our report, one of which is to see an industry-wide anti-racism code of conduct which is co designed by leaders across the entire music industry. This will be a highly effective way of asserting a new vision to help eradicate racism across the music sector for the benefit of all those who live and work within it. To close the ethnic pay gap, to see more Black people in senior management roles across our music ecosystem including music education. To see the music industry invest into grassroots education, training and mentorship programmes. To see the music industry working with organisations like Black Lives in Music to help to make change a reality. We really don’t want to still be talking about these same issues in the 40 years.”

I hope that the ecosystem we’ve created for Black music and creators continues to thrive Kanya King, MOBO

Ben Mortimer, co-president, Polydor: “That the cream will keep rising to the top. We’re seeing fantastic music from exciting artists thriving again. Long may it continue.”

Kanya King, founder and CEO, MOBO: “That the ecosystem we’ve created that caters to Black music and creators continues to thrive and reach new heights… more partnerships, funding, senior positions, platforms and, most importantly, unity.”

Jeff Smith, head of music at BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music: “My hope for music and radio in the next year and beyond is we all continue to brilliantly serve our existing audiences whilst bringing in new audiences, to ensure that music radio is a part of everyone’s life.”

Amber Davis, head of A&R, Warner Chappell Music UK: “I hope that the changes that are currently being put in place remain and carry on helping us improve as an industry.”

Paul Hitchman, president, AWAL: “That live music comes back with a bang! And that artists can get back to touring on a global level. It has been fantastic to be able to go to shows again in the last few months and I hope that sustains and we don’t get thrown off course again. It’s essential for new artists breaking through to be able to perform to audiences IRL.”

Liz Goodwin, GM, Atlantic Records UK: “That we’re all back out there safely, enjoying and supporting live music as much as possible.”

It’s essential for new artists breaking through to be able to perform to audiences IRL Paul Hitchman, AWAL

Colin Batsa, president, EGA: “To see more ethnic minorities and women in higher positions.”

Andrea C Martin, CEO, PRS For Music: “The last two years have been incredibly hard for so many across the music industry, but from the uncertainty and adversity, we have seen great creativity and innovation. Entering 2022 with renewed enthusiasm and optimism, we have a unique opportunity to reshape the future of the industry, in how we create and collaborate together, to embrace new technologies to streamline and improve the flow of royalties, and to build a fairer and more inclusive environment. I am excited by the opportunity to lead PRS for Music’s evolution over next year and beyond, ensuring we grow and protect the value of members’ rights and that creators are paid transparently and efficiently.”

Kim Bayley, CEO, ERA: “That the supply side of the industry resolves its differences over the division of the pie and we return to focus collectively on growing that pie. The streaming revolution. Is still unfinished business and we believe there is a huge amount of potential to drive it further.”

Kwame Kwaten, founder, Ferocious Talent: “Out with the old ways and in with the new. We now live in a world where there can be transparency, fairness and recognition at every stage for the work and time people put in. The smash and grab short term mentality doesn’t really have a place in today’s music industry. Karma will always bite you in the ass if you haven’t been straight up. If we can come to the table and talk it out and honestly find a way for all to earn fairly in the continued upswing of consumed music, then I will be happy. That's my hope for 2022.”