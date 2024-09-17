300 Elektra Entertainment chairman & CEO Kevin Liles to step down at Warner Music

Kevin Liles is to step down as CEO & chairman of 300 Elektra Entertainment, Music Week has learned.

A major music industry figure for the last few decades, Liles was the co-founder of 300 Entertainment (along with Lyor Cohen, Todd Moscowitz and Roger Gold). 300’s artists over the last 10 years included Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug and his label Young Stoner Life, Gunna, Fetty Wap, Highly Suspect and Mary J Blige.

Liles was previously president of Def Jam Recordings, EVP of the Island Def Jam Music Group, EVP of Warner Music Group, and founder/CEO of KWL Enterprises.

He made the move to Warner Music with the major’s acquisition of 300 Entertainment in 2021, becoming chairman & CEO across 300 and Elektra Music Group, later established as 300 Elektra Entertainment.

In a memo to staff seen by Music Week, Kevin Liles wrote: “Throughout the past decade, we stayed true to our original vision and values… The cultural impact we created in 10 years when starting from scratch is simply unmatched in the modern era.”

Liles said he would be stepping down at the end of this month and will consult with the team for the remainder of the year. He will hand over to 300 Entertainment co-presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab.

“On this tenth anniversary of 300, it’s their turn to lead our 300 team into the next decade of excellence,” Liles wrote.

“300 has never been about one person or one artist. It’s a movement united in belief in our culture and community.”

Lilies said he will continue the fight to “end the criminalisation of hip-hop lyrics exemplified by the unjust prosecution of Jeffery Williams [Young Thug]”. He also pledged to help in the Presidential campaign for Kamala Harris.

“I have full faith in the leadership of Rayna, Selim, and Gregg [Nadel, Elektra president], and I want to extend a sincere thank you to Len and the senior leaders at WMG who have empowered our success, particularly Robert [Kyncl], Max [Lousada], and Julie [Greenwald],” he concluded.

“Kevin is one of those charismatic leaders who’s been successful in many different roles…artist manager, label founder, entrepreneur, senior executive…he even started out as a DJ and songwriter,” Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl wrote to staff in a memo seen by Music Week. “That’s given him a 360 vision that makes him an extraordinary brand-builder, artist advocate, and champion of creative expression.

“With 300 Entertainment, he has been instrumental in growing a distinct identity from the ground up, to a level that few other new labels have matched in the last 20 years. Through his work there, and more recently with Elektra, he’s developed an amazing roster of talent, an incredible team, and first-class leaders in Rayna, Selim, and Gregg.”

Liles will not be directly replaced as Kyncl said the major is looking at the future structure of Atlantic Music Group.