300 Elektra Entertainment launches as frontline label group at Warner Music

Warner Music Group has announced the creation of 300 Elektra Entertainment – 3EE.

The new frontline label group brings together the multi-genre repertoire of 300 and Elektra.

Headed by chairman & CEO Kevin Liles, the line-up of indie-spirited brands includes 300, Elektra Records, Fueled By Ramen, Roadrunner, Low Country Sound, DTA Records, Public Consumption, Young Stoner Life Records, Sparta, and 300 Studios.

Under the umbrella of 3EE, both 300 and Elektra will maintain their independent identities and cultures, according to the statement.

Overseeing 300 Entertainment are newly appointed co-presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, while Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel will continue to serve as co-presidents of Elektra Entertainment (formerly Elektra Music Group).

In addition, a 3EE central hub of expertise will be established to bring together the knowledge and experience spanning the 300 and Elektra teams.

As part of the launch, a new logo and mission statement have been unveiled. The logo combines elements of both brands, including 300’s signature red “3” and the stacked Elektra Entertainment logo.

The mission statement makes clear 3EE’s creative identity, heralding the company as a family of labels driven by “the power of people, the power of service, and the power of action,” with the “mindset of an independent and the muscle of a major.”

“Every single brand within 3EE was born as an independent, entrepreneurial label made up of music-lovers who take risks, break rules, and disrupt culture,” said Kevin Liles. “The mission of 3EE is to reimagine our value proposition to artists and creative partners globally. We fuel the spirit of our labels’ identities through the creation of powerhouse brand management teams that span genres and cultures.

“Our people are handpicked because they all live what they work and love what they do. Every label within the 3EE family is driven by a unique point of view and purpose, and, at the same time, they all benefit from our years of collective expertise, wisdom, and influence. We call this #BiggerFamilyBusiness.”

“From the day we walked in the door at 300, we’ve been on a mission to sign original artists and nurture a brand that stands out from the crowd,” said Bass and Bouab. “Mike, Gregg, and the Elektra team share our artist-first philosophy, and the combination of our companies creates an exciting, collaborative environment where artists across the musical spectrum can be anything and achieve everything.”

“From Elektra to Fueled By Ramen to Roadrunner and throughout our label family, we’re defined not by one single identity, but by a collective of distinctive brands,” said Easterlin and Nadel. “We’re very excited to be joining forces with Kevin, Rayna, Selim and the entire 300 team to build a company that nurtures authentic artists, songs, and visions from conception to global greatness.”